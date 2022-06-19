Through June 19
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Boston
|2282
|311
|587
|155
|6
|62
|301
|.257
|Toronto
|2197
|291
|561
|124
|4
|80
|283
|.255
|Minnesota
|2244
|299
|567
|117
|4
|77
|287
|.253
|Chicago White Sox
|2186
|264
|550
|104
|4
|55
|248
|.252
|N.Y. Yankees
|2161
|331
|535
|91
|3
|105
|313
|.248
|Cleveland
|2071
|278
|512
|114
|14
|47
|265
|.247
|Kansas City
|2162
|243
|516
|101
|16
|47
|229
|.239
|L.A. Angels
|2271
|285
|538
|102
|10
|83
|276
|.237
|Houston
|2153
|277
|511
|106
|7
|85
|269
|.237
|Texas
|2212
|284
|520
|82
|7
|81
|263
|.235
|Seattle
|2244
|264
|525
|100
|8
|69
|255
|.234
|Tampa Bay
|2165
|266
|504
|103
|10
|60
|253
|.233
|Baltimore
|2275
|276
|526
|113
|10
|67
|263
|.231
|Detroit
|2110
|183
|472
|88
|10
|34
|175
|.224
|Oakland
|2178
|213
|454
|108
|7
|46
|195
|.208
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|49
|16
|587.1
|459
|157
|595
|2.74
|Houston
|40
|25
|573.1
|470
|179
|546
|3.05
|Tampa Bay
|36
|29
|580.1
|486
|164
|559
|3.16
|Cleveland
|33
|28
|540.0
|464
|174
|501
|3.60
|Boston
|35
|31
|590.1
|504
|192
|562
|3.64
|Minnesota
|38
|29
|591.0
|536
|196
|551
|3.79
|Toronto
|37
|28
|576.1
|532
|163
|535
|3.83
|L.A. Angels
|32
|36
|600.1
|519
|210
|535
|3.84
|Seattle
|29
|38
|590.2
|531
|197
|555
|3.92
|Texas
|31
|34
|579.2
|524
|224
|546
|4.01
|Detroit
|25
|40
|570.0
|518
|192
|509
|4.03
|Chicago White Sox
|31
|32
|566.0
|532
|245
|592
|4.10
|Baltimore
|29
|38
|594.1
|611
|194
|471
|4.32
|Oakland
|22
|45
|587.1
|580
|213
|505
|4.38
|Kansas City
|23
|41
|561.0
|576
|257
|456
|4.97
