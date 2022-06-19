Through June 19

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Boston2282311587155662301.257
Toronto2197291561124480283.255
Minnesota2244299567117477287.253
Chicago White Sox2186264550104455248.252
N.Y. Yankees2161331535913105313.248
Cleveland20712785121141447265.247
Kansas City21622435161011647229.239
L.A. Angels22712855381021083276.237
Houston2153277511106785269.237
Texas221228452082781263.235
Seattle2244264525100869255.234
Tampa Bay21652665041031060253.233
Baltimore22752765261131067263.231
Detroit2110183472881034175.224
Oakland2178213454108746195.208

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees4916587.14591575952.74
Houston4025573.14701795463.05
Tampa Bay3629580.14861645593.16
Cleveland3328540.04641745013.60
Boston3531590.15041925623.64
Minnesota3829591.05361965513.79
Toronto3728576.15321635353.83
L.A. Angels3236600.15192105353.84
Seattle2938590.25311975553.92
Texas3134579.25242245464.01
Detroit2540570.05181925094.03
Chicago White Sox3132566.05322455924.10
Baltimore2938594.16111944714.32
Oakland2245587.15802135054.38
Kansas City2341561.05762574564.97

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

