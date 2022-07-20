Through July 20
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|3171
|428
|830
|178
|4
|119
|415
|.262
|Chicago White Sox
|3216
|406
|825
|160
|6
|80
|385
|.257
|Boston
|3216
|430
|823
|210
|7
|91
|409
|.256
|Minnesota
|3171
|421
|799
|160
|10
|117
|407
|.252
|Cleveland
|3044
|391
|758
|165
|17
|71
|371
|.249
|N.Y. Yankees
|3079
|497
|756
|131
|6
|157
|472
|.246
|Kansas City
|3101
|359
|756
|142
|23
|76
|342
|.244
|Tampa Bay
|3088
|388
|742
|164
|11
|86
|367
|.240
|Texas
|3063
|406
|731
|119
|10
|117
|384
|.239
|Houston
|3015
|403
|721
|148
|8
|128
|394
|.239
|Seattle
|3108
|385
|735
|146
|11
|103
|368
|.236
|Baltimore
|3116
|386
|726
|169
|13
|95
|364
|.233
|L.A. Angels
|3055
|363
|702
|120
|14
|105
|350
|.230
|Detroit
|3014
|288
|690
|123
|16
|53
|275
|.229
|Oakland
|3040
|306
|641
|141
|7
|70
|283
|.211
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|59
|32
|806.2
|628
|262
|818
|2.98
|N.Y. Yankees
|64
|28
|830.0
|659
|234
|846
|3.08
|Tampa Bay
|51
|41
|821.2
|708
|230
|802
|3.37
|Seattle
|51
|42
|826.2
|734
|262
|787
|3.53
|Cleveland
|46
|44
|797.1
|724
|263
|738
|3.87
|Minnesota
|50
|44
|833.1
|761
|275
|752
|3.92
|Baltimore
|46
|46
|813.2
|791
|256
|684
|3.94
|L.A. Angels
|39
|53
|812.2
|721
|295
|774
|3.95
|Toronto
|50
|43
|826.0
|780
|245
|781
|3.97
|Chicago White Sox
|46
|46
|826.0
|760
|332
|850
|3.98
|Boston
|48
|45
|829.1
|753
|299
|794
|4.04
|Texas
|41
|49
|804.1
|742
|311
|738
|4.10
|Detroit
|37
|55
|800.0
|741
|277
|678
|4.15
|Oakland
|32
|61
|814.1
|770
|302
|697
|4.34
|Kansas City
|36
|56
|808.0
|840
|354
|670
|4.80
