Through July 20

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto31714288301784119415.262
Chicago White Sox3216406825160680385.257
Boston3216430823210791409.256
Minnesota317142179916010117407.252
Cleveland30443917581651771371.249
N.Y. Yankees30794977561316157472.246
Kansas City31013597561422376342.244
Tampa Bay30883887421641186367.240
Texas306340673111910117384.239
Houston30154037211488128394.239
Seattle310838573514611103368.236
Baltimore31163867261691395364.233
L.A. Angels305536370212014105350.230
Detroit30142886901231653275.229
Oakland3040306641141770283.211

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston5932806.26282628182.98
N.Y. Yankees6428830.06592348463.08
Tampa Bay5141821.27082308023.37
Seattle5142826.27342627873.53
Cleveland4644797.17242637383.87
Minnesota5044833.17612757523.92
Baltimore4646813.27912566843.94
L.A. Angels3953812.27212957743.95
Toronto5043826.07802457813.97
Chicago White Sox4646826.07603328503.98
Boston4845829.17532997944.04
Texas4149804.17423117384.10
Detroit3755800.07412776784.15
Oakland3261814.17703026974.34
Kansas City3656808.08403546704.80

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

