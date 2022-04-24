Through April 24
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Cleveland
|486
|73
|131
|26
|6
|14
|72
|.270
|Toronto
|501
|59
|125
|22
|0
|20
|58
|.250
|L.A. Angels
|499
|72
|124
|23
|2
|20
|68
|.248
|Tampa Bay
|498
|66
|120
|28
|4
|12
|63
|.241
|Seattle
|497
|72
|118
|26
|3
|17
|71
|.237
|Texas
|481
|71
|113
|19
|0
|13
|66
|.235
|Detroit
|451
|51
|105
|17
|3
|7
|51
|.233
|Boston
|501
|56
|114
|30
|1
|11
|56
|.228
|N.Y. Yankees
|489
|48
|110
|20
|0
|14
|44
|.225
|Kansas City
|418
|39
|90
|14
|3
|10
|36
|.215
|Minnesota
|475
|52
|102
|19
|1
|14
|48
|.215
|Chicago White Sox
|453
|46
|96
|22
|1
|12
|42
|.212
|Oakland
|528
|67
|111
|25
|1
|14
|59
|.210
|Baltimore
|493
|38
|102
|21
|1
|4
|37
|.207
|Houston
|459
|46
|93
|18
|1
|15
|45
|.203
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|9
|6
|136.2
|104
|52
|149
|2.57
|Baltimore
|6
|9
|131.0
|115
|47
|116
|2.89
|Seattle
|9
|6
|131.0
|107
|40
|123
|3.02
|Detroit
|6
|8
|125.0
|105
|35
|101
|3.02
|Cleveland
|7
|7
|123.2
|94
|38
|109
|3.13
|Minnesota
|7
|8
|131.0
|110
|47
|127
|3.44
|Houston
|6
|8
|123.1
|106
|48
|112
|3.50
|Oakland
|8
|8
|140.2
|126
|48
|132
|3.52
|Tampa Bay
|8
|7
|130.0
|101
|47
|137
|3.53
|Boston
|7
|8
|134.2
|110
|56
|145
|3.54
|Toronto
|10
|5
|132.0
|114
|38
|120
|3.61
|Chicago White Sox
|6
|8
|120.2
|111
|52
|134
|4.03
|L.A. Angels
|8
|7
|133.0
|103
|49
|125
|4.06
|Kansas City
|5
|8
|115.0
|119
|45
|97
|4.77
|Texas
|5
|9
|123.0
|121
|56
|130
|5.27
