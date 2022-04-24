Through April 24

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Cleveland486731312661472.270
Toronto501591252202058.250
L.A. Angels499721242322068.248
Tampa Bay498661202841263.241
Seattle497721182631771.237
Texas481711131901366.235
Detroit45151105173751.233
Boston501561143011156.228
N.Y. Yankees489481102001444.225
Kansas City41839901431036.215
Minnesota475521021911448.215
Chicago White Sox45346962211242.212
Oakland528671112511459.210
Baltimore49338102211437.207
Houston45946931811545.203

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees96136.2104521492.57
Baltimore69131.0115471162.89
Seattle96131.0107401233.02
Detroit68125.0105351013.02
Cleveland77123.294381093.13
Minnesota78131.0110471273.44
Houston68123.1106481123.50
Oakland88140.2126481323.52
Tampa Bay87130.0101471373.53
Boston78134.2110561453.54
Toronto105132.0114381203.61
Chicago White Sox68120.2111521344.03
L.A. Angels87133.0103491254.06
Kansas City58115.011945974.77
Texas59123.0121561305.27

