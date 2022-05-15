Through May 15

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Cleveland109815627855930153.253
L.A. Angels119217829456448172.247
N.Y. Yankees108916226947248154.247
Minnesota110613426660135126.241
Boston112012526470220124.236
Toronto111913026356037129.235
Tampa Bay113214326654831134.235
Baltimore113411326254324108.231
Chicago White Sox106111624446129108.230
Seattle112413125745632127.229
Houston112614325556444140.226
Kansas City104011023140818100.222
Detroit1098952424441593.220
Texas105812422834329115.216
Oakland114912123149622112.201

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees249296.0242973112.80
Houston2212300.1243942743.00
L.A. Angels2313320.22431032763.23
Minnesota1915301.02561043013.41
Detroit1123296.12461082453.49
Oakland1521317.22811052693.57
Boston1320294.22421062933.63
Tampa Bay2014301.1252892953.73
Baltimore1420296.02741032503.74
Seattle1519298.02641072913.74
Chicago White Sox1616287.02561313073.79
Toronto1816298.2274912743.89
Texas1319283.02431202804.13
Cleveland1616282.22451022594.20
Kansas City1120272.02691112134.67

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

