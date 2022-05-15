Through May 15
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Cleveland
|1098
|156
|278
|55
|9
|30
|153
|.253
|L.A. Angels
|1192
|178
|294
|56
|4
|48
|172
|.247
|N.Y. Yankees
|1089
|162
|269
|47
|2
|48
|154
|.247
|Minnesota
|1106
|134
|266
|60
|1
|35
|126
|.241
|Boston
|1120
|125
|264
|70
|2
|20
|124
|.236
|Toronto
|1119
|130
|263
|56
|0
|37
|129
|.235
|Tampa Bay
|1132
|143
|266
|54
|8
|31
|134
|.235
|Baltimore
|1134
|113
|262
|54
|3
|24
|108
|.231
|Chicago White Sox
|1061
|116
|244
|46
|1
|29
|108
|.230
|Seattle
|1124
|131
|257
|45
|6
|32
|127
|.229
|Houston
|1126
|143
|255
|56
|4
|44
|140
|.226
|Kansas City
|1040
|110
|231
|40
|8
|18
|100
|.222
|Detroit
|1098
|95
|242
|44
|4
|15
|93
|.220
|Texas
|1058
|124
|228
|34
|3
|29
|115
|.216
|Oakland
|1149
|121
|231
|49
|6
|22
|112
|.201
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|24
|9
|296.0
|242
|97
|311
|2.80
|Houston
|22
|12
|300.1
|243
|94
|274
|3.00
|L.A. Angels
|23
|13
|320.2
|243
|103
|276
|3.23
|Minnesota
|19
|15
|301.0
|256
|104
|301
|3.41
|Detroit
|11
|23
|296.1
|246
|108
|245
|3.49
|Oakland
|15
|21
|317.2
|281
|105
|269
|3.57
|Boston
|13
|20
|294.2
|242
|106
|293
|3.63
|Tampa Bay
|20
|14
|301.1
|252
|89
|295
|3.73
|Baltimore
|14
|20
|296.0
|274
|103
|250
|3.74
|Seattle
|15
|19
|298.0
|264
|107
|291
|3.74
|Chicago White Sox
|16
|16
|287.0
|256
|131
|307
|3.79
|Toronto
|18
|16
|298.2
|274
|91
|274
|3.89
|Texas
|13
|19
|283.0
|243
|120
|280
|4.13
|Cleveland
|16
|16
|282.2
|245
|102
|259
|4.20
|Kansas City
|11
|20
|272.0
|269
|111
|213
|4.67
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.