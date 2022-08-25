Through August 25
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|4170
|576
|1094
|233
|7
|151
|563
|.262
|Chicago White Sox
|4299
|521
|1117
|210
|8
|103
|493
|.260
|Boston
|4269
|553
|1085
|278
|9
|116
|528
|.254
|Cleveland
|4163
|531
|1050
|218
|22
|99
|506
|.252
|Minnesota
|4120
|533
|1022
|202
|14
|144
|513
|.248
|Houston
|4175
|574
|1029
|222
|11
|169
|559
|.246
|Texas
|4220
|562
|1026
|175
|17
|148
|533
|.243
|Kansas City
|4208
|481
|1017
|185
|31
|104
|462
|.242
|N.Y. Yankees
|4149
|621
|999
|175
|7
|199
|593
|.241
|Tampa Bay
|4117
|512
|983
|217
|14
|110
|486
|.239
|Baltimore
|4140
|528
|986
|223
|17
|127
|499
|.238
|Seattle
|4130
|513
|958
|182
|15
|139
|490
|.232
|Detroit
|4113
|399
|932
|179
|18
|72
|382
|.227
|L.A. Angels
|4124
|464
|931
|158
|25
|135
|444
|.226
|Oakland
|4085
|420
|879
|196
|8
|104
|394
|.215
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|80
|45
|1107.2
|876
|361
|1121
|3.06
|Tampa Bay
|68
|55
|1097.2
|947
|295
|1071
|3.29
|N.Y. Yankees
|76
|48
|1113.2
|903
|333
|1109
|3.32
|Seattle
|67
|57
|1105.0
|989
|352
|1060
|3.65
|Cleveland
|66
|56
|1082.1
|966
|334
|1024
|3.70
|Toronto
|67
|55
|1084.0
|1014
|324
|1039
|3.84
|L.A. Angels
|52
|72
|1099.0
|968
|413
|1056
|3.87
|Baltimore
|64
|59
|1087.2
|1075
|335
|940
|3.92
|Detroit
|48
|77
|1089.2
|1011
|386
|912
|3.95
|Minnesota
|62
|60
|1082.0
|984
|356
|1011
|3.95
|Texas
|57
|67
|1103.0
|998
|435
|1013
|3.99
|Chicago White Sox
|63
|61
|1105.0
|1033
|422
|1102
|4.00
|Oakland
|46
|79
|1099.2
|1035
|396
|927
|4.27
|Boston
|60
|64
|1106.0
|1067
|392
|1040
|4.46
|Kansas City
|51
|75
|1104.1
|1147
|476
|917
|4.65
