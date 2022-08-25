Through August 25

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto417057610942337151563.262
Chicago White Sox429952111172108103493.260
Boston426955310852789116528.254
Cleveland416353110502182299506.252
Minnesota4120533102220214144513.248
Houston4175574102922211169559.246
Texas4220562102617517148533.243
Kansas City4208481101718531104462.242
N.Y. Yankees41496219991757199593.241
Tampa Bay411751298321714110486.239
Baltimore414052898622317127499.238
Seattle413051395818215139490.232
Detroit41133999321791872382.227
L.A. Angels412446493115825135444.226
Oakland40854208791968104394.215

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston80451107.287636111213.06
Tampa Bay68551097.294729510713.29
N.Y. Yankees76481113.290333311093.32
Seattle67571105.098935210603.65
Cleveland66561082.196633410243.70
Toronto67551084.0101432410393.84
L.A. Angels52721099.096841310563.87
Baltimore64591087.210753359403.92
Detroit48771089.210113869123.95
Minnesota62601082.098435610113.95
Texas57671103.099843510133.99
Chicago White Sox63611105.0103342211024.00
Oakland46791099.210353969274.27
Boston60641106.0106739210404.46
Kansas City51751104.111474769174.65

