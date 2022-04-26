Through April 26
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Cleveland
|546
|75
|140
|27
|7
|14
|74
|.256
|Toronto
|572
|72
|145
|26
|0
|25
|71
|.253
|L.A. Angels
|558
|82
|138
|23
|3
|23
|78
|.247
|Tampa Bay
|528
|71
|129
|30
|4
|13
|67
|.244
|Seattle
|538
|77
|129
|28
|3
|18
|76
|.240
|N.Y. Yankees
|524
|58
|123
|25
|0
|17
|54
|.235
|Texas
|548
|77
|128
|23
|0
|13
|72
|.234
|Detroit
|484
|53
|112
|18
|3
|7
|53
|.231
|Boston
|565
|60
|127
|34
|1
|11
|60
|.225
|Minnesota
|511
|58
|111
|19
|1
|16
|54
|.217
|Kansas City
|461
|43
|99
|17
|3
|11
|40
|.215
|Chicago White Sox
|490
|50
|105
|22
|1
|14
|46
|.214
|Houston
|532
|56
|112
|24
|1
|18
|54
|.211
|Baltimore
|527
|44
|111
|24
|1
|6
|43
|.211
|Oakland
|555
|69
|116
|26
|1
|15
|61
|.209
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|10
|6
|145.2
|110
|55
|159
|2.53
|Seattle
|10
|6
|143.0
|116
|44
|136
|2.96
|Baltimore
|6
|10
|139.0
|121
|56
|119
|3.17
|Detroit
|6
|9
|134.0
|116
|37
|106
|3.22
|Oakland
|9
|8
|149.2
|130
|50
|139
|3.31
|Minnesota
|8
|8
|141.0
|119
|50
|134
|3.38
|Tampa Bay
|9
|7
|139.0
|107
|48
|146
|3.43
|Toronto
|11
|6
|150.1
|132
|44
|135
|3.53
|Cleveland
|7
|9
|139.2
|115
|43
|125
|3.61
|Houston
|7
|9
|141.1
|127
|54
|129
|3.76
|Boston
|7
|10
|150.2
|129
|60
|154
|3.82
|L.A. Angels
|10
|7
|151.0
|115
|58
|141
|3.93
|Chicago White Sox
|6
|9
|130.0
|120
|61
|148
|4.08
|Kansas City
|5
|9
|126.0
|129
|51
|107
|4.57
|Texas
|6
|10
|140.0
|135
|65
|148
|4.89
