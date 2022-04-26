Through April 26

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Cleveland546751402771474.256
Toronto572721452602571.253
L.A. Angels558821382332378.247
Tampa Bay528711293041367.244
Seattle538771292831876.240
N.Y. Yankees524581232501754.235
Texas548771282301372.234
Detroit48453112183753.231
Boston565601273411160.225
Minnesota511581111911654.217
Kansas City46143991731140.215
Chicago White Sox490501052211446.214
Houston532561122411854.211
Baltimore52744111241643.211
Oakland555691162611561.209

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees106145.2110551592.53
Seattle106143.0116441362.96
Baltimore610139.0121561193.17
Detroit69134.0116371063.22
Oakland98149.2130501393.31
Minnesota88141.0119501343.38
Tampa Bay97139.0107481463.43
Toronto116150.1132441353.53
Cleveland79139.2115431253.61
Houston79141.1127541293.76
Boston710150.2129601543.82
L.A. Angels107151.0115581413.93
Chicago White Sox69130.0120611484.08
Kansas City59126.0129511074.57
Texas610140.0135651484.89

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

