Through September 25

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto5208721136029711184704.261
Chicago White Sox529165813712578143626.259
Boston5204687134433512145658.258
Cleveland5211649131426128121615.252
Minnesota5138652127125017170625.247
Houston5104698125726511202678.246
Kansas City5087595124023336128572.244
Texas5127670124021419185637.242
Tampa Bay5097642123628015133611.242
N.Y. Yankees507176812242128241730.241
Baltimore5063632119625620159600.236
Detroit500750911512212799487.230
L.A. Angels5078579116419629180557.229
Seattle5011631114321919184606.228
Oakland4988536108423914129506.217

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston100531361.1106243314172.94
N.Y. Yankees93581357.0111441213673.38
Tampa Bay84681352.2117835913073.38
Seattle83681346.0118841212933.49
Cleveland85671362.0118341712903.52
L.A. Angels66861346.0118151212843.88
Chicago White Sox76761360.2124749913553.90
Baltimore79721337.2130240211293.91
Toronto85671353.1128840113033.97
Minnesota74781351.0124645212554.00
Detroit59921321.0123646511044.09
Texas65861339.0125353912344.21
Boston72791342.0130149412654.47
Oakland56961338.2130447911164.56
Kansas City62901330.1139855811164.65

