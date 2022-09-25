Through September 25
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|5208
|721
|1360
|297
|11
|184
|704
|.261
|Chicago White Sox
|5291
|658
|1371
|257
|8
|143
|626
|.259
|Boston
|5204
|687
|1344
|335
|12
|145
|658
|.258
|Cleveland
|5211
|649
|1314
|261
|28
|121
|615
|.252
|Minnesota
|5138
|652
|1271
|250
|17
|170
|625
|.247
|Houston
|5104
|698
|1257
|265
|11
|202
|678
|.246
|Kansas City
|5087
|595
|1240
|233
|36
|128
|572
|.244
|Texas
|5127
|670
|1240
|214
|19
|185
|637
|.242
|Tampa Bay
|5097
|642
|1236
|280
|15
|133
|611
|.242
|N.Y. Yankees
|5071
|768
|1224
|212
|8
|241
|730
|.241
|Baltimore
|5063
|632
|1196
|256
|20
|159
|600
|.236
|Detroit
|5007
|509
|1151
|221
|27
|99
|487
|.230
|L.A. Angels
|5078
|579
|1164
|196
|29
|180
|557
|.229
|Seattle
|5011
|631
|1143
|219
|19
|184
|606
|.228
|Oakland
|4988
|536
|1084
|239
|14
|129
|506
|.217
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|100
|53
|1361.1
|1062
|433
|1417
|2.94
|N.Y. Yankees
|93
|58
|1357.0
|1114
|412
|1367
|3.38
|Tampa Bay
|84
|68
|1352.2
|1178
|359
|1307
|3.38
|Seattle
|83
|68
|1346.0
|1188
|412
|1293
|3.49
|Cleveland
|85
|67
|1362.0
|1183
|417
|1290
|3.52
|L.A. Angels
|66
|86
|1346.0
|1181
|512
|1284
|3.88
|Chicago White Sox
|76
|76
|1360.2
|1247
|499
|1355
|3.90
|Baltimore
|79
|72
|1337.2
|1302
|402
|1129
|3.91
|Toronto
|85
|67
|1353.1
|1288
|401
|1303
|3.97
|Minnesota
|74
|78
|1351.0
|1246
|452
|1255
|4.00
|Detroit
|59
|92
|1321.0
|1236
|465
|1104
|4.09
|Texas
|65
|86
|1339.0
|1253
|539
|1234
|4.21
|Boston
|72
|79
|1342.0
|1301
|494
|1265
|4.47
|Oakland
|56
|96
|1338.2
|1304
|479
|1116
|4.56
|Kansas City
|62
|90
|1330.1
|1398
|558
|1116
|4.65
