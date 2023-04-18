Through April 18
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Tampa Bay
|575
|115
|159
|34
|0
|37
|113
|.277
|Toronto
|595
|82
|161
|25
|1
|18
|77
|.271
|Chicago White Sox
|570
|74
|149
|38
|0
|17
|73
|.261
|Baltimore
|538
|94
|140
|32
|2
|22
|91
|.260
|Houston
|582
|86
|146
|27
|0
|18
|83
|.251
|L.A. Angels
|534
|81
|129
|20
|0
|19
|80
|.242
|Cleveland
|557
|74
|133
|35
|4
|8
|65
|.239
|Boston
|567
|91
|135
|32
|2
|21
|84
|.238
|Texas
|535
|88
|127
|29
|2
|18
|85
|.237
|N.Y. Yankees
|519
|74
|123
|18
|3
|26
|68
|.237
|Oakland
|574
|63
|135
|23
|1
|16
|62
|.235
|Seattle
|578
|77
|133
|35
|1
|17
|75
|.230
|Minnesota
|535
|63
|123
|21
|3
|16
|58
|.230
|Detroit
|486
|50
|101
|24
|2
|10
|49
|.208
|Kansas City
|559
|54
|113
|24
|3
|13
|50
|.202
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Minnesota
|10
|6
|142.0
|100
|36
|165
|2.60
|Tampa Bay
|14
|3
|150.0
|109
|52
|147
|2.88
|N.Y. Yankees
|10
|6
|142.0
|109
|47
|157
|3.04
|Houston
|8
|9
|153.2
|145
|52
|161
|3.40
|Seattle
|8
|9
|155.2
|136
|65
|147
|3.58
|Texas
|10
|6
|142.0
|121
|51
|154
|3.61
|L.A. Angels
|8
|8
|140.0
|126
|52
|129
|3.73
|Cleveland
|9
|7
|147.2
|138
|44
|128
|4.14
|Kansas City
|4
|13
|151.2
|154
|51
|144
|4.75
|Toronto
|10
|7
|150.0
|147
|59
|158
|4.86
|Boston
|8
|9
|149.0
|152
|56
|155
|5.07
|Baltimore
|9
|7
|141.2
|148
|46
|137
|5.27
|Chicago White Sox
|6
|10
|140.0
|151
|81
|156
|5.72
|Detroit
|5
|9
|127.1
|130
|50
|103
|5.87
|Oakland
|3
|14
|150.0
|170
|88
|118
|7.74
