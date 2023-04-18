Through April 18

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Tampa Bay57511515934037113.277
Toronto595821612511877.271
Chicago White Sox570741493801773.261
Baltimore538941403222291.260
Houston582861462701883.251
L.A. Angels534811292001980.242
Cleveland55774133354865.239
Boston567911353222184.238
Texas535881272921885.237
N.Y. Yankees519741231832668.237
Oakland574631352311662.235
Seattle578771333511775.230
Minnesota535631232131658.230
Detroit486501012421049.208
Kansas City559541132431350.202

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Minnesota106142.0100361652.60
Tampa Bay143150.0109521472.88
N.Y. Yankees106142.0109471573.04
Houston89153.2145521613.40
Seattle89155.2136651473.58
Texas106142.0121511543.61
L.A. Angels88140.0126521293.73
Cleveland97147.2138441284.14
Kansas City413151.2154511444.75
Toronto107150.0147591584.86
Boston89149.0152561555.07
Baltimore97141.2148461375.27
Chicago White Sox610140.0151811565.72
Detroit59127.1130501035.87
Oakland314150.0170881187.74

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you