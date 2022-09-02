Through September 2
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Chicago White Sox
|4539
|551
|1180
|220
|8
|113
|522
|.260
|Toronto
|4411
|600
|1146
|244
|8
|158
|587
|.260
|Boston
|4565
|598
|1180
|298
|11
|125
|572
|.258
|Minnesota
|4348
|575
|1083
|217
|15
|153
|554
|.249
|Cleveland
|4389
|543
|1092
|227
|22
|101
|518
|.249
|Houston
|4364
|593
|1073
|231
|11
|172
|577
|.246
|Kansas City
|4428
|516
|1080
|197
|32
|112
|496
|.244
|Texas
|4427
|592
|1082
|180
|17
|160
|563
|.244
|Tampa Bay
|4337
|550
|1046
|232
|15
|118
|522
|.241
|N.Y. Yankees
|4388
|652
|1051
|183
|8
|205
|620
|.240
|Baltimore
|4367
|546
|1029
|227
|17
|137
|517
|.236
|Seattle
|4357
|547
|1007
|189
|16
|152
|524
|.231
|Detroit
|4327
|431
|988
|191
|21
|76
|411
|.228
|L.A. Angels
|4368
|500
|995
|164
|27
|151
|479
|.228
|Oakland
|4326
|449
|935
|206
|9
|111
|422
|.216
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|84
|47
|1161.2
|916
|376
|1182
|3.03
|N.Y. Yankees
|79
|52
|1175.1
|952
|342
|1172
|3.31
|Tampa Bay
|72
|57
|1150.2
|1008
|304
|1126
|3.32
|Seattle
|73
|58
|1170.0
|1035
|363
|1119
|3.55
|Cleveland
|68
|61
|1144.1
|1001
|352
|1092
|3.65
|L.A. Angels
|57
|74
|1161.0
|1010
|442
|1115
|3.79
|Baltimore
|69
|61
|1150.2
|1116
|349
|982
|3.79
|Toronto
|70
|59
|1150.0
|1092
|342
|1116
|3.92
|Minnesota
|67
|62
|1145.0
|1043
|376
|1077
|3.92
|Chicago White Sox
|65
|66
|1169.0
|1087
|441
|1168
|4.02
|Detroit
|50
|81
|1142.2
|1070
|406
|956
|4.06
|Texas
|58
|72
|1156.1
|1068
|466
|1068
|4.14
|Oakland
|49
|83
|1164.1
|1101
|423
|979
|4.29
|Boston
|64
|68
|1177.0
|1150
|431
|1109
|4.57
|Kansas City
|53
|79
|1156.1
|1219
|497
|970
|4.76
