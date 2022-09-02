Through September 2

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Chicago White Sox453955111802208113522.260
Toronto441160011462448158587.260
Boston4565598118029811125572.258
Minnesota4348575108321715153554.249
Cleveland4389543109222722101518.249
Houston4364593107323111172577.246
Kansas City4428516108019732112496.244
Texas4427592108218017160563.244
Tampa Bay4337550104623215118522.241
N.Y. Yankees438865210511838205620.240
Baltimore4367546102922717137517.236
Seattle4357547100718916152524.231
Detroit43274319881912176411.228
L.A. Angels436850099516427151479.228
Oakland43264499352069111422.216

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston84471161.291637611823.03
N.Y. Yankees79521175.195234211723.31
Tampa Bay72571150.2100830411263.32
Seattle73581170.0103536311193.55
Cleveland68611144.1100135210923.65
L.A. Angels57741161.0101044211153.79
Baltimore69611150.211163499823.79
Toronto70591150.0109234211163.92
Minnesota67621145.0104337610773.92
Chicago White Sox65661169.0108744111684.02
Detroit50811142.210704069564.06
Texas58721156.1106846610684.14
Oakland49831164.111014239794.29
Boston64681177.0115043111094.57
Kansas City53791156.112194979704.76

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you