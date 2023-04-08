Through April 8

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto2893783150633.287
Chicago White Sox29641852301041.287
Tampa Bay23553671301852.285
Boston21240571221038.269
Baltimore23941621701139.259
Cleveland2854171122535.249
N.Y. Yankees2263556811233.248
Texas225365580934.244
Minnesota242275962625.244
Houston272366490734.235
Seattle2713462210732.229
L.A. Angels236365390836.225
Oakland2352752120826.221
Detroit239214871521.201
Kansas City250204571720.180

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Minnesota5262.03918741.74
Tampa Bay7063.05216602.43
N.Y. Yankees4362.05518823.05
L.A. Angels4361.05119603.25
Seattle3573.06134713.33
Texas4362.05020703.34
Kansas City2672.07626673.62
Houston3574.18420823.75
Cleveland5373.26024704.15
Toronto5369.06826624.43
Baltimore4360.26217575.49
Boston3354.05827575.83
Detroit2561.06426436.20
Oakland2564.07033536.33
Chicago White Sox3569.08643807.70

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

