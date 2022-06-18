Through June 18

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Boston2251309582155662299.259
Toronto2166291556123480283.257
Minnesota2203288553114475276.251
Chicago White Sox2146257538102455242.251
Cleveland20412775101131447265.250
N.Y. Yankees2127327527883105309.248
Kansas City21292415091001547227.239
Houston2125277508106785269.239
L.A. Angels2200278524971080269.238
Seattle217426251298868253.236
Texas217727751081679259.234
Baltimore22372705161111067257.231
Tampa Bay2126259490991059246.230
Detroit206916945384931163.219
Oakland2150213452106746195.210

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees4816578.14541545832.79
Houston4024564.14581785363.03
Tampa Bay3529571.14761615503.13
Boston3530581.14901865523.55
Cleveland3327532.04531684913.55
Toronto3727567.15241605293.82
Minnesota3729582.05321965433.84
Texas3133571.25052225393.84
L.A. Angels3036581.15062055173.93
Seattle2936571.25171945373.95
Detroit2440561.05081915003.99
Chicago White Sox3032557.05292435844.17
Baltimore2937585.15971924624.27
Oakland2244578.15732094934.42
Kansas City2241552.05742544495.05

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

