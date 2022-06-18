Through June 18
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Boston
|2251
|309
|582
|155
|6
|62
|299
|.259
|Toronto
|2166
|291
|556
|123
|4
|80
|283
|.257
|Minnesota
|2203
|288
|553
|114
|4
|75
|276
|.251
|Chicago White Sox
|2146
|257
|538
|102
|4
|55
|242
|.251
|Cleveland
|2041
|277
|510
|113
|14
|47
|265
|.250
|N.Y. Yankees
|2127
|327
|527
|88
|3
|105
|309
|.248
|Kansas City
|2129
|241
|509
|100
|15
|47
|227
|.239
|Houston
|2125
|277
|508
|106
|7
|85
|269
|.239
|L.A. Angels
|2200
|278
|524
|97
|10
|80
|269
|.238
|Seattle
|2174
|262
|512
|98
|8
|68
|253
|.236
|Texas
|2177
|277
|510
|81
|6
|79
|259
|.234
|Baltimore
|2237
|270
|516
|111
|10
|67
|257
|.231
|Tampa Bay
|2126
|259
|490
|99
|10
|59
|246
|.230
|Detroit
|2069
|169
|453
|84
|9
|31
|163
|.219
|Oakland
|2150
|213
|452
|106
|7
|46
|195
|.210
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|48
|16
|578.1
|454
|154
|583
|2.79
|Houston
|40
|24
|564.1
|458
|178
|536
|3.03
|Tampa Bay
|35
|29
|571.1
|476
|161
|550
|3.13
|Boston
|35
|30
|581.1
|490
|186
|552
|3.55
|Cleveland
|33
|27
|532.0
|453
|168
|491
|3.55
|Toronto
|37
|27
|567.1
|524
|160
|529
|3.82
|Minnesota
|37
|29
|582.0
|532
|196
|543
|3.84
|Texas
|31
|33
|571.2
|505
|222
|539
|3.84
|L.A. Angels
|30
|36
|581.1
|506
|205
|517
|3.93
|Seattle
|29
|36
|571.2
|517
|194
|537
|3.95
|Detroit
|24
|40
|561.0
|508
|191
|500
|3.99
|Chicago White Sox
|30
|32
|557.0
|529
|243
|584
|4.17
|Baltimore
|29
|37
|585.1
|597
|192
|462
|4.27
|Oakland
|22
|44
|578.1
|573
|209
|493
|4.42
|Kansas City
|22
|41
|552.0
|574
|254
|449
|5.05
