Through August 16
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|3891
|536
|1023
|214
|5
|146
|523
|.263
|Chicago White Sox
|4025
|494
|1043
|197
|8
|101
|470
|.259
|Cleveland
|3960
|505
|1000
|210
|20
|93
|481
|.253
|Boston
|3984
|516
|1007
|264
|9
|112
|493
|.253
|Minnesota
|3858
|509
|967
|192
|12
|140
|492
|.251
|Kansas City
|3935
|459
|970
|180
|29
|100
|440
|.247
|Houston
|3891
|527
|947
|202
|11
|159
|512
|.243
|N.Y. Yankees
|3892
|596
|943
|167
|6
|192
|570
|.242
|Texas
|3908
|513
|942
|163
|14
|139
|485
|.241
|Tampa Bay
|3815
|468
|907
|197
|13
|102
|445
|.238
|Baltimore
|3877
|490
|924
|211
|15
|118
|462
|.238
|Seattle
|3890
|473
|899
|174
|12
|128
|450
|.231
|L.A. Angels
|3854
|446
|877
|153
|22
|129
|427
|.228
|Detroit
|3890
|376
|879
|166
|17
|69
|359
|.226
|Oakland
|3794
|388
|813
|180
|7
|98
|363
|.214
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|75
|42
|1036.2
|811
|329
|1044
|3.03
|N.Y. Yankees
|72
|44
|1040.2
|844
|311
|1053
|3.29
|Tampa Bay
|61
|53
|1013.2
|895
|272
|980
|3.42
|Seattle
|63
|54
|1043.0
|932
|337
|991
|3.68
|Cleveland
|62
|54
|1028.1
|926
|318
|966
|3.79
|L.A. Angels
|51
|65
|1029.2
|901
|384
|1000
|3.82
|Chicago White Sox
|60
|56
|1036.0
|963
|394
|1047
|3.87
|Baltimore
|60
|55
|1016.2
|991
|317
|886
|3.92
|Toronto
|61
|53
|1012.0
|959
|305
|956
|3.97
|Detroit
|44
|74
|1027.2
|962
|367
|854
|4.04
|Minnesota
|59
|55
|1011.0
|923
|340
|944
|4.04
|Texas
|52
|63
|1023.0
|930
|413
|944
|4.06
|Oakland
|41
|75
|1017.2
|960
|362
|864
|4.29
|Boston
|57
|59
|1036.0
|990
|371
|971
|4.35
|Kansas City
|48
|69
|1027.1
|1058
|444
|866
|4.67
