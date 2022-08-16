Through August 16

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto389153610232145146523.263
Chicago White Sox402549410431978101470.259
Cleveland396050510002102093481.253
Boston398451610072649112493.253
Minnesota385850996719212140492.251
Kansas City393545997018029100440.247
Houston389152794720211159512.243
N.Y. Yankees38925969431676192570.242
Texas390851394216314139485.241
Tampa Bay381546890719713102445.238
Baltimore387749092421115118462.238
Seattle389047389917412128450.231
L.A. Angels385444687715322129427.228
Detroit38903768791661769359.226
Oakland3794388813180798363.214

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston75421036.281132910443.03
N.Y. Yankees72441040.284431110533.29
Tampa Bay61531013.28952729803.42
Seattle63541043.09323379913.68
Cleveland62541028.19263189663.79
L.A. Angels51651029.290138410003.82
Chicago White Sox60561036.096339410473.87
Baltimore60551016.29913178863.92
Toronto61531012.09593059563.97
Detroit44741027.29623678544.04
Minnesota59551011.09233409444.04
Texas52631023.09304139444.06
Oakland41751017.29603628644.29
Boston57591036.09903719714.35
Kansas City48691027.110584448664.67

