Through April 25

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Tampa Bay78815722646348154.287
Texas74714519739329141.264
Toronto78910520238126100.256
Houston78911619935124112.252
Boston81413620448232128.251
Baltimore72111317842225109.247
L.A. Angels77211518934031114.245
Chicago White Sox795961874802394.235
Minnesota771971803242692.233
Oakland769861763112584.229
Cleveland777901784351280.229
Seattle738981674312296.226
N.Y. Yankees737941662633088.225
Kansas City761771633351872.214
Detroit711641502921663.211

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Tampa Bay203205.0142702132.72
N.Y. Yankees1310205.0162742193.16
Minnesota1310204.2163582233.25
Houston1211206.2189692273.44
Texas148195.0166672063.46
Seattle1012202.2176762043.73
Cleveland1112209.1201651764.04
Baltimore157196.2180642004.12
L.A. Angels1112203.2182861924.15
Toronto149202.0184702014.37
Detroit813189.0168631674.71
Boston1212211.0211762125.12
Chicago White Sox716200.12071052265.44
Kansas City518202.2212761895.51
Oakland518203.02361201657.98

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

