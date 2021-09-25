Through September 25

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Houston5325829143029012207800.269
Toronto5196797137426513243768.264
Boston5223797136832522206754.262
Chicago White Sox5092755129925921179718.255
Kansas City5130649127122726159614.248
L.A. Angels5170680126525519183648.245
Tampa Bay5239819126427231210772.241
Detroit5072660122221934174638.241
Minnesota5168694124526017217656.241
Baltimore5166633123825615187607.240
N.Y. Yankees5071676121120411211633.239
Oakland5122711122226418189667.239
Cleveland5023669118923021195642.237
Texas5139589118621322157562.231
Seattle5089660114321810193636.225

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Tampa Bay95591386.0121242014123.73
N.Y. Yankees87671364.1117047214923.73
Chicago White Sox87671332.1114446415223.74
Houston91631374.1116552113903.75
Toronto85691333.1119845213883.92
Oakland83711365.2128341612743.92
Boston88661349.0135251614404.28
Seattle85691369.1129845812594.30
Detroit74791342.2128953711954.32
Cleveland75781330.0120749913334.34
Kansas City70831338.1128957212834.65
L.A. Angels73811352.2130956913894.73
Texas56981353.1134149011794.81
Minnesota69851348.1131846012554.84
Baltimore491051333.0144154411845.85

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

