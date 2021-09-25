Through September 25
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Houston
|5325
|829
|1430
|290
|12
|207
|800
|.269
|Toronto
|5196
|797
|1374
|265
|13
|243
|768
|.264
|Boston
|5223
|797
|1368
|325
|22
|206
|754
|.262
|Chicago White Sox
|5092
|755
|1299
|259
|21
|179
|718
|.255
|Kansas City
|5130
|649
|1271
|227
|26
|159
|614
|.248
|L.A. Angels
|5170
|680
|1265
|255
|19
|183
|648
|.245
|Tampa Bay
|5239
|819
|1264
|272
|31
|210
|772
|.241
|Detroit
|5072
|660
|1222
|219
|34
|174
|638
|.241
|Minnesota
|5168
|694
|1245
|260
|17
|217
|656
|.241
|Baltimore
|5166
|633
|1238
|256
|15
|187
|607
|.240
|N.Y. Yankees
|5071
|676
|1211
|204
|11
|211
|633
|.239
|Oakland
|5122
|711
|1222
|264
|18
|189
|667
|.239
|Cleveland
|5023
|669
|1189
|230
|21
|195
|642
|.237
|Texas
|5139
|589
|1186
|213
|22
|157
|562
|.231
|Seattle
|5089
|660
|1143
|218
|10
|193
|636
|.225
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|95
|59
|1386.0
|1212
|420
|1412
|3.73
|N.Y. Yankees
|87
|67
|1364.1
|1170
|472
|1492
|3.73
|Chicago White Sox
|87
|67
|1332.1
|1144
|464
|1522
|3.74
|Houston
|91
|63
|1374.1
|1165
|521
|1390
|3.75
|Toronto
|85
|69
|1333.1
|1198
|452
|1388
|3.92
|Oakland
|83
|71
|1365.2
|1283
|416
|1274
|3.92
|Boston
|88
|66
|1349.0
|1352
|516
|1440
|4.28
|Seattle
|85
|69
|1369.1
|1298
|458
|1259
|4.30
|Detroit
|74
|79
|1342.2
|1289
|537
|1195
|4.32
|Cleveland
|75
|78
|1330.0
|1207
|499
|1333
|4.34
|Kansas City
|70
|83
|1338.1
|1289
|572
|1283
|4.65
|L.A. Angels
|73
|81
|1352.2
|1309
|569
|1389
|4.73
|Texas
|56
|98
|1353.1
|1341
|490
|1179
|4.81
|Minnesota
|69
|85
|1348.1
|1318
|460
|1255
|4.84
|Baltimore
|49
|105
|1333.0
|1441
|544
|1184
|5.85