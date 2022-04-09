Through April 9

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Houston75162270816.293
Toronto3110920210.290
Tampa Bay30280002.267
L.A. Angels707173106.243
Detroit33581115.242
Chicago White Sox34483014.235
Boston39592015.231
N.Y. Yankees39691036.231
Texas35881037.229
Cleveland33171001.212
Baltimore33172011.212
Kansas City28353003.179
Oakland34561024.176
Seattle31250012.161
Minnesota29140011.138

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Kansas City109.07451.00
Seattle109.04461.00
Tampa Bay109.073141.00
Minnesota019.057112.00
Houston2018.0171142.00
Baltimore018.08392.25
N.Y. Yankees1011.093113.27
Cleveland018.05263.38
Boston0110.094153.60
Detroit109.08334.00
Chicago White Sox018.284115.19
L.A. Angels0218.0226188.00
Toronto109.08528.00
Oakland018.0115810.12
Texas018.095811.25

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

