Through April 9
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Houston
|75
|16
|22
|7
|0
|8
|16
|.293
|Toronto
|31
|10
|9
|2
|0
|2
|10
|.290
|Tampa Bay
|30
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|L.A. Angels
|70
|7
|17
|3
|1
|0
|6
|.243
|Detroit
|33
|5
|8
|1
|1
|1
|5
|.242
|Chicago White Sox
|34
|4
|8
|3
|0
|1
|4
|.235
|Boston
|39
|5
|9
|2
|0
|1
|5
|.231
|N.Y. Yankees
|39
|6
|9
|1
|0
|3
|6
|.231
|Texas
|35
|8
|8
|1
|0
|3
|7
|.229
|Cleveland
|33
|1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Baltimore
|33
|1
|7
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|Kansas City
|28
|3
|5
|3
|0
|0
|3
|.179
|Oakland
|34
|5
|6
|1
|0
|2
|4
|.176
|Seattle
|31
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.161
|Minnesota
|29
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.138
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|9.0
|7
|4
|5
|1.00
|Seattle
|1
|0
|9.0
|4
|4
|6
|1.00
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|9.0
|7
|3
|14
|1.00
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|9.0
|5
|7
|11
|2.00
|Houston
|2
|0
|18.0
|17
|1
|14
|2.00
|Baltimore
|0
|1
|8.0
|8
|3
|9
|2.25
|N.Y. Yankees
|1
|0
|11.0
|9
|3
|11
|3.27
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|8.0
|5
|2
|6
|3.38
|Boston
|0
|1
|10.0
|9
|4
|15
|3.60
|Detroit
|1
|0
|9.0
|8
|3
|3
|4.00
|Chicago White Sox
|0
|1
|8.2
|8
|4
|11
|5.19
|L.A. Angels
|0
|2
|18.0
|22
|6
|18
|8.00
|Toronto
|1
|0
|9.0
|8
|5
|2
|8.00
|Oakland
|0
|1
|8.0
|11
|5
|8
|10.12
|Texas
|0
|1
|8.0
|9
|5
|8
|11.25
