Through August 13
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|4069
|670
|1106
|255
|14
|165
|643
|.272
|Boston
|3988
|565
|1042
|255
|14
|130
|541
|.261
|Toronto
|4091
|529
|1062
|211
|10
|137
|503
|.260
|Tampa Bay
|3990
|618
|1018
|203
|18
|173
|592
|.255
|L.A. Angels
|4010
|573
|1015
|189
|20
|176
|553
|.253
|Houston
|4009
|579
|1008
|191
|9
|153
|561
|.251
|Baltimore
|3942
|570
|988
|220
|21
|135
|553
|.251
|Cleveland
|4007
|476
|999
|215
|24
|85
|444
|.249
|Kansas City
|3993
|470
|962
|198
|31
|115
|452
|.241
|Seattle
|3893
|528
|921
|204
|9
|141
|510
|.237
|Minnesota
|4011
|525
|951
|199
|16
|163
|501
|.237
|Chicago White Sox
|4020
|487
|954
|190
|11
|129
|472
|.237
|Detroit
|3963
|463
|930
|180
|18
|112
|445
|.235
|N.Y. Yankees
|3835
|504
|891
|152
|12
|161
|485
|.232
|Oakland
|3834
|413
|849
|158
|18
|113
|398
|.221
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Seattle
|63
|53
|1039.1
|910
|298
|1067
|3.69
|Toronto
|65
|54
|1061.2
|967
|360
|1115
|3.71
|Houston
|68
|50
|1052.2
|947
|387
|1065
|3.79
|Cleveland
|56
|62
|1053.0
|971
|372
|945
|3.81
|Tampa Bay
|71
|48
|1051.2
|915
|341
|1055
|3.84
|Minnesota
|61
|58
|1061.1
|952
|321
|1135
|3.93
|N.Y. Yankees
|60
|57
|1040.2
|903
|377
|1033
|3.97
|Texas
|70
|47
|1033.2
|927
|338
|948
|4.04
|Baltimore
|72
|45
|1049.0
|979
|370
|1065
|4.10
|Boston
|61
|56
|1034.0
|1021
|336
|1015
|4.34
|Detroit
|53
|64
|1042.2
|981
|336
|977
|4.44
|L.A. Angels
|58
|60
|1044.0
|992
|448
|1072
|4.53
|Chicago White Sox
|47
|71
|1047.0
|982
|466
|1113
|4.57
|Kansas City
|38
|81
|1035.0
|1050
|408
|914
|5.17
|Oakland
|33
|84
|1026.0
|1071
|499
|941
|5.78
