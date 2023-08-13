Through August 13

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas4069670110625514165643.272
Boston3988565104225514130541.261
Toronto4091529106221110137503.260
Tampa Bay3990618101820318173592.255
L.A. Angels4010573101518920176553.253
Houston400957910081919153561.251
Baltimore394257098822021135553.251
Cleveland40074769992152485444.249
Kansas City399347096219831115452.241
Seattle38935289212049141510.237
Minnesota401152595119916163501.237
Chicago White Sox402048795419011129472.237
Detroit396346393018018112445.235
N.Y. Yankees383550489115212161485.232
Oakland383441384915818113398.221

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Seattle63531039.191029810673.69
Toronto65541061.296736011153.71
Houston68501052.294738710653.79
Cleveland56621053.09713729453.81
Tampa Bay71481051.291534110553.84
Minnesota61581061.195232111353.93
N.Y. Yankees60571040.290337710333.97
Texas70471033.29273389484.04
Baltimore72451049.097937010654.10
Boston61561034.0102133610154.34
Detroit53641042.29813369774.44
L.A. Angels58601044.099244810724.53
Chicago White Sox47711047.098246611134.57
Kansas City38811035.010504089145.17
Oakland33841026.010714999415.78

