Through September 21

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto5076704133229110179688.262
Chicago White Sox515764913442528138617.261
Boston5070673131433012139644.259
Cleveland5074627128125725116595.252
Minnesota5013639124624716169613.249
Houston4974682122926011199662.247
Kansas City4953576120122435124554.242
Texas4998653120820819181622.242
Tampa Bay4961619119926915130590.242
N.Y. Yankees494573711892038233699.240
Baltimore4924606115425420153574.234
L.A. Angels4947566113619129177544.230
Detroit490549611252182795474.229
Seattle4879614111120918180589.228
Oakland4855517104922912126488.216

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston98511327.1102242713852.90
Tampa Bay82661316.2114734712783.35
N.Y. Yankees89581320.0108639513213.37
Seattle81661312.0115440212713.47
Cleveland81671326.0115341012553.56
L.A. Angels65831313.0114950012533.85
Chicago White Sox76721324.2120449013263.88
Toronto84641319.0124638412683.93
Baltimore76711301.2128139410993.93
Minnesota73751317.0121144312263.99
Detroit57911295.0121445410854.09
Texas63841303.0122752912024.23
Boston72751309.0126947612324.44
Oakland54941302.2126747010894.53
Kansas City59891294.1137254110834.72

