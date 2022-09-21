Through September 21
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|5076
|704
|1332
|291
|10
|179
|688
|.262
|Chicago White Sox
|5157
|649
|1344
|252
|8
|138
|617
|.261
|Boston
|5070
|673
|1314
|330
|12
|139
|644
|.259
|Cleveland
|5074
|627
|1281
|257
|25
|116
|595
|.252
|Minnesota
|5013
|639
|1246
|247
|16
|169
|613
|.249
|Houston
|4974
|682
|1229
|260
|11
|199
|662
|.247
|Kansas City
|4953
|576
|1201
|224
|35
|124
|554
|.242
|Texas
|4998
|653
|1208
|208
|19
|181
|622
|.242
|Tampa Bay
|4961
|619
|1199
|269
|15
|130
|590
|.242
|N.Y. Yankees
|4945
|737
|1189
|203
|8
|233
|699
|.240
|Baltimore
|4924
|606
|1154
|254
|20
|153
|574
|.234
|L.A. Angels
|4947
|566
|1136
|191
|29
|177
|544
|.230
|Detroit
|4905
|496
|1125
|218
|27
|95
|474
|.229
|Seattle
|4879
|614
|1111
|209
|18
|180
|589
|.228
|Oakland
|4855
|517
|1049
|229
|12
|126
|488
|.216
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|98
|51
|1327.1
|1022
|427
|1385
|2.90
|Tampa Bay
|82
|66
|1316.2
|1147
|347
|1278
|3.35
|N.Y. Yankees
|89
|58
|1320.0
|1086
|395
|1321
|3.37
|Seattle
|81
|66
|1312.0
|1154
|402
|1271
|3.47
|Cleveland
|81
|67
|1326.0
|1153
|410
|1255
|3.56
|L.A. Angels
|65
|83
|1313.0
|1149
|500
|1253
|3.85
|Chicago White Sox
|76
|72
|1324.2
|1204
|490
|1326
|3.88
|Toronto
|84
|64
|1319.0
|1246
|384
|1268
|3.93
|Baltimore
|76
|71
|1301.2
|1281
|394
|1099
|3.93
|Minnesota
|73
|75
|1317.0
|1211
|443
|1226
|3.99
|Detroit
|57
|91
|1295.0
|1214
|454
|1085
|4.09
|Texas
|63
|84
|1303.0
|1227
|529
|1202
|4.23
|Boston
|72
|75
|1309.0
|1269
|476
|1232
|4.44
|Oakland
|54
|94
|1302.2
|1267
|470
|1089
|4.53
|Kansas City
|59
|89
|1294.1
|1372
|541
|1083
|4.72
