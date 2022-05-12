Through May 12

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Cleveland102614526253827142.255
L.A. Angels109116427151445159.248
Toronto105312325056035122.237
Tampa Bay106913725352630128.237
N.Y. Yankees97813523242140128.237
Minnesota96211722650130110.235
Baltimore103610824253320103.234
Seattle106112524445631121.230
Boston104610724063218106.229
Chicago White Sox9541022154312696.225
Detroit1009852233931283.221
Texas96311721132128110.219
Kansas City931912033751482.218
Houston97911521244336113.217
Oakland103511121144620103.204

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees228269.2214882862.60
Houston1911265.1204822362.85
Minnesota1812264.0215862693.14
Chicago White Sox1514260.02181162783.25
L.A. Angels2112294.0229922623.37
Oakland1319281.2252912473.55
Detroit922269.1229952263.64
Tampa Bay1913283.1239852843.75
Boston1120276.22301032813.77
Baltimore1318271.0255962293.82
Seattle1418281.02521032793.84
Texas1217256.02141082533.94
Toronto1715281.2261872583.96
Cleveland1515264.2222942424.05
Kansas City1018247.0241981944.52

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you