Through May 12
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Cleveland
|1026
|145
|262
|53
|8
|27
|142
|.255
|L.A. Angels
|1091
|164
|271
|51
|4
|45
|159
|.248
|Toronto
|1053
|123
|250
|56
|0
|35
|122
|.237
|Tampa Bay
|1069
|137
|253
|52
|6
|30
|128
|.237
|N.Y. Yankees
|978
|135
|232
|42
|1
|40
|128
|.237
|Minnesota
|962
|117
|226
|50
|1
|30
|110
|.235
|Baltimore
|1036
|108
|242
|53
|3
|20
|103
|.234
|Seattle
|1061
|125
|244
|45
|6
|31
|121
|.230
|Boston
|1046
|107
|240
|63
|2
|18
|106
|.229
|Chicago White Sox
|954
|102
|215
|43
|1
|26
|96
|.225
|Detroit
|1009
|85
|223
|39
|3
|12
|83
|.221
|Texas
|963
|117
|211
|32
|1
|28
|110
|.219
|Kansas City
|931
|91
|203
|37
|5
|14
|82
|.218
|Houston
|979
|115
|212
|44
|3
|36
|113
|.217
|Oakland
|1035
|111
|211
|44
|6
|20
|103
|.204
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|22
|8
|269.2
|214
|88
|286
|2.60
|Houston
|19
|11
|265.1
|204
|82
|236
|2.85
|Minnesota
|18
|12
|264.0
|215
|86
|269
|3.14
|Chicago White Sox
|15
|14
|260.0
|218
|116
|278
|3.25
|L.A. Angels
|21
|12
|294.0
|229
|92
|262
|3.37
|Oakland
|13
|19
|281.2
|252
|91
|247
|3.55
|Detroit
|9
|22
|269.1
|229
|95
|226
|3.64
|Tampa Bay
|19
|13
|283.1
|239
|85
|284
|3.75
|Boston
|11
|20
|276.2
|230
|103
|281
|3.77
|Baltimore
|13
|18
|271.0
|255
|96
|229
|3.82
|Seattle
|14
|18
|281.0
|252
|103
|279
|3.84
|Texas
|12
|17
|256.0
|214
|108
|253
|3.94
|Toronto
|17
|15
|281.2
|261
|87
|258
|3.96
|Cleveland
|15
|15
|264.2
|222
|94
|242
|4.05
|Kansas City
|10
|18
|247.0
|241
|98
|194
|4.52
