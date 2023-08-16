Through August 16
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|4174
|691
|1138
|263
|15
|169
|661
|.273
|Boston
|4056
|576
|1061
|259
|15
|133
|551
|.262
|Toronto
|4156
|542
|1080
|212
|10
|138
|516
|.260
|Tampa Bay
|4097
|630
|1047
|207
|19
|174
|603
|.256
|L.A. Angels
|4102
|578
|1028
|191
|20
|178
|558
|.251
|Houston
|4110
|587
|1031
|195
|9
|156
|567
|.251
|Baltimore
|4050
|582
|1017
|226
|21
|138
|565
|.251
|Cleveland
|4080
|488
|1021
|221
|24
|87
|455
|.250
|Kansas City
|4069
|485
|991
|198
|31
|118
|467
|.244
|Chicago White Sox
|4092
|495
|973
|193
|11
|130
|480
|.238
|Seattle
|4005
|547
|948
|211
|9
|146
|529
|.237
|Minnesota
|4076
|533
|968
|200
|16
|165
|509
|.237
|Detroit
|4028
|469
|944
|183
|18
|115
|451
|.234
|N.Y. Yankees
|3925
|514
|909
|154
|13
|163
|494
|.232
|Oakland
|3938
|427
|874
|163
|18
|118
|412
|.222
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Toronto
|67
|54
|1079.2
|976
|364
|1134
|3.68
|Seattle
|64
|55
|1067.2
|948
|308
|1086
|3.72
|Cleveland
|58
|62
|1071.0
|985
|376
|963
|3.76
|Houston
|69
|52
|1078.2
|966
|394
|1086
|3.78
|Tampa Bay
|72
|50
|1077.2
|945
|347
|1080
|3.88
|Minnesota
|63
|58
|1079.1
|964
|327
|1156
|3.89
|Texas
|72
|48
|1061.1
|946
|340
|989
|3.98
|N.Y. Yankees
|60
|60
|1065.0
|935
|395
|1058
|4.06
|Baltimore
|74
|46
|1076.0
|1002
|379
|1089
|4.12
|Boston
|63
|56
|1052.0
|1034
|340
|1031
|4.32
|Detroit
|53
|66
|1058.2
|1000
|342
|996
|4.46
|L.A. Angels
|59
|62
|1069.0
|1023
|463
|1102
|4.58
|Chicago White Sox
|48
|72
|1065.0
|994
|476
|1129
|4.58
|Kansas City
|39
|82
|1054.0
|1071
|416
|934
|5.20
|Oakland
|33
|87
|1050.2
|1107
|517
|966
|5.80
