Through August 16

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas4174691113826315169661.273
Boston4056576106125915133551.262
Toronto4156542108021210138516.260
Tampa Bay4097630104720719174603.256
L.A. Angels4102578102819120178558.251
Houston411058710311959156567.251
Baltimore4050582101722621138565.251
Cleveland408048810212212487455.250
Kansas City406948599119831118467.244
Chicago White Sox409249597319311130480.238
Seattle40055479482119146529.237
Minnesota407653396820016165509.237
Detroit402846994418318115451.234
N.Y. Yankees392551490915413163494.232
Oakland393842787416318118412.222

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Toronto67541079.297636411343.68
Seattle64551067.294830810863.72
Cleveland58621071.09853769633.76
Houston69521078.296639410863.78
Tampa Bay72501077.294534710803.88
Minnesota63581079.196432711563.89
Texas72481061.19463409893.98
N.Y. Yankees60601065.093539510584.06
Baltimore74461076.0100237910894.12
Boston63561052.0103434010314.32
Detroit53661058.210003429964.46
L.A. Angels59621069.0102346311024.58
Chicago White Sox48721065.099447611294.58
Kansas City39821054.010714169345.20
Oakland33871050.211075179665.80

