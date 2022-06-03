Through June 3

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Boston1763242454124549236.258
L.A. Angels173923842879668229.246
Cleveland1559212382771340205.245
Minnesota175222442789353215.244
Toronto165520640293255202.243
N.Y. Yankees168123740870273221.243
Seattle171021041276853203.241
Kansas City1665182394791135171.237
Chicago White Sox166117839175143169.235
Texas168321539263558200.233
Tampa Bay170021039478949199.232
Baltimore180420541886747193.232
Houston167820638679664201.230
Detroit164714636866730141.223
Oakland172017936484734164.212

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees3615457.13631274662.83
Houston3318449.13651394152.84
Tampa Bay3021459.03771304523.27
Minnesota3023468.04151484493.48
Detroit2130445.23721483873.51
Toronto3020442.14061274113.60
Cleveland2224405.03411343753.73
Texas2426443.23901794253.79
L.A. Angels2725459.23881584093.82
Boston2427455.23941514283.87
Baltimore2231471.14651613884.09
Oakland2033467.24351674074.12
Seattle2229446.24181574274.19
Chicago White Sox2326438.04161984584.19
Kansas City1633428.04481913325.09

