Through June 3
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Boston
|1763
|242
|454
|124
|5
|49
|236
|.258
|L.A. Angels
|1739
|238
|428
|79
|6
|68
|229
|.246
|Cleveland
|1559
|212
|382
|77
|13
|40
|205
|.245
|Minnesota
|1752
|224
|427
|89
|3
|53
|215
|.244
|Toronto
|1655
|206
|402
|93
|2
|55
|202
|.243
|N.Y. Yankees
|1681
|237
|408
|70
|2
|73
|221
|.243
|Seattle
|1710
|210
|412
|76
|8
|53
|203
|.241
|Kansas City
|1665
|182
|394
|79
|11
|35
|171
|.237
|Chicago White Sox
|1661
|178
|391
|75
|1
|43
|169
|.235
|Texas
|1683
|215
|392
|63
|5
|58
|200
|.233
|Tampa Bay
|1700
|210
|394
|78
|9
|49
|199
|.232
|Baltimore
|1804
|205
|418
|86
|7
|47
|193
|.232
|Houston
|1678
|206
|386
|79
|6
|64
|201
|.230
|Detroit
|1647
|146
|368
|66
|7
|30
|141
|.223
|Oakland
|1720
|179
|364
|84
|7
|34
|164
|.212
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|36
|15
|457.1
|363
|127
|466
|2.83
|Houston
|33
|18
|449.1
|365
|139
|415
|2.84
|Tampa Bay
|30
|21
|459.0
|377
|130
|452
|3.27
|Minnesota
|30
|23
|468.0
|415
|148
|449
|3.48
|Detroit
|21
|30
|445.2
|372
|148
|387
|3.51
|Toronto
|30
|20
|442.1
|406
|127
|411
|3.60
|Cleveland
|22
|24
|405.0
|341
|134
|375
|3.73
|Texas
|24
|26
|443.2
|390
|179
|425
|3.79
|L.A. Angels
|27
|25
|459.2
|388
|158
|409
|3.82
|Boston
|24
|27
|455.2
|394
|151
|428
|3.87
|Baltimore
|22
|31
|471.1
|465
|161
|388
|4.09
|Oakland
|20
|33
|467.2
|435
|167
|407
|4.12
|Seattle
|22
|29
|446.2
|418
|157
|427
|4.19
|Chicago White Sox
|23
|26
|438.0
|416
|198
|458
|4.19
|Kansas City
|16
|33
|428.0
|448
|191
|332
|5.09
