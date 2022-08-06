Through August 6
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|3625
|514
|960
|202
|5
|138
|501
|.265
|Chicago White Sox
|3681
|458
|949
|181
|8
|92
|436
|.258
|Boston
|3713
|484
|939
|244
|9
|103
|462
|.253
|Cleveland
|3611
|463
|905
|195
|19
|85
|441
|.251
|Minnesota
|3577
|479
|895
|180
|10
|132
|463
|.250
|N.Y. Yankees
|3586
|570
|881
|154
|6
|185
|544
|.246
|Kansas City
|3607
|410
|885
|164
|26
|88
|392
|.245
|Houston
|3599
|485
|873
|188
|9
|151
|470
|.243
|Texas
|3605
|471
|861
|150
|12
|131
|445
|.239
|Tampa Bay
|3550
|435
|849
|185
|12
|95
|412
|.239
|Baltimore
|3578
|447
|843
|194
|14
|109
|421
|.236
|Seattle
|3563
|436
|831
|161
|12
|119
|418
|.233
|L.A. Angels
|3513
|413
|805
|141
|20
|120
|394
|.229
|Detroit
|3552
|345
|804
|150
|17
|64
|330
|.226
|Oakland
|3499
|367
|753
|169
|7
|93
|343
|.215
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|70
|38
|957.2
|734
|304
|965
|2.98
|N.Y. Yankees
|70
|37
|960.0
|781
|282
|981
|3.26
|Tampa Bay
|57
|49
|943.2
|830
|258
|907
|3.40
|Seattle
|57
|50
|951.0
|851
|309
|893
|3.68
|Baltimore
|55
|51
|938.2
|915
|292
|808
|3.84
|Toronto
|59
|47
|942.0
|875
|280
|903
|3.86
|Chicago White Sox
|54
|52
|950.0
|881
|366
|958
|3.89
|L.A. Angels
|45
|61
|936.2
|834
|346
|915
|3.96
|Cleveland
|54
|52
|938.1
|862
|305
|865
|3.96
|Detroit
|42
|66
|940.2
|869
|339
|790
|4.05
|Minnesota
|56
|50
|940.0
|853
|318
|874
|4.05
|Texas
|47
|59
|943.0
|863
|374
|874
|4.08
|Oakland
|41
|66
|937.2
|879
|333
|804
|4.24
|Boston
|54
|54
|962.1
|920
|345
|907
|4.30
|Kansas City
|42
|65
|938.1
|967
|412
|782
|4.70
