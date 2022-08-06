Through August 6

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto36255149602025138501.265
Chicago White Sox3681458949181892436.258
Boston37134849392449103462.253
Cleveland36114639051951985441.251
Minnesota357747989518010132463.250
N.Y. Yankees35865708811546185544.246
Kansas City36074108851642688392.245
Houston35994858731889151470.243
Texas360547186115012131445.239
Tampa Bay35504358491851295412.239
Baltimore357844784319414109421.236
Seattle356343683116112119418.233
L.A. Angels351341380514120120394.229
Detroit35523458041501764330.226
Oakland3499367753169793343.215

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston7038957.27343049652.98
N.Y. Yankees7037960.07812829813.26
Tampa Bay5749943.28302589073.40
Seattle5750951.08513098933.68
Baltimore5551938.29152928083.84
Toronto5947942.08752809033.86
Chicago White Sox5452950.08813669583.89
L.A. Angels4561936.28343469153.96
Cleveland5452938.18623058653.96
Detroit4266940.28693397904.05
Minnesota5650940.08533188744.05
Texas4759943.08633748744.08
Oakland4166937.28793338044.24
Boston5454962.19203459074.30
Kansas City4265938.19674127824.70

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

