Through August 3

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto35174989321975132485.265
Chicago White Sox3585450926180790428.258
Boston36134739162369102451.254
Cleveland35164538851921982431.252
Minnesota347946687417510129450.251
N.Y. Yankees35215648661506184538.246
Kansas City35093988611612584380.245
Texas351146484114712129438.240
Houston34894648361809146449.240
Tampa Bay34524218241801294399.239
Baltimore351144082418714107415.235
Seattle349442681516012115408.233
L.A. Angels341340178213719112382.229
Detroit34543397851481763324.227
Oakland3431356737165790332.215

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston6738930.27192989403.03
N.Y. Yankees7035943.07662759633.22
Tampa Bay5449916.28112548833.45
Seattle5649932.08383048723.70
Toronto5845916.08552688793.86
Cleveland5350911.18282978403.89
Baltimore5351920.29032877923.89
Chicago White Sox5251924.08633619313.95
L.A. Angels4459908.28123318873.96
Detroit4263914.28433187674.03
Minnesota5449912.08253098394.04
Texas4657916.08433608404.12
Oakland3966919.28643297884.25
Boston5352937.18883378854.25
Kansas City4163912.19364017624.71

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

