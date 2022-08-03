Through August 3
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|3517
|498
|932
|197
|5
|132
|485
|.265
|Chicago White Sox
|3585
|450
|926
|180
|7
|90
|428
|.258
|Boston
|3613
|473
|916
|236
|9
|102
|451
|.254
|Cleveland
|3516
|453
|885
|192
|19
|82
|431
|.252
|Minnesota
|3479
|466
|874
|175
|10
|129
|450
|.251
|N.Y. Yankees
|3521
|564
|866
|150
|6
|184
|538
|.246
|Kansas City
|3509
|398
|861
|161
|25
|84
|380
|.245
|Texas
|3511
|464
|841
|147
|12
|129
|438
|.240
|Houston
|3489
|464
|836
|180
|9
|146
|449
|.240
|Tampa Bay
|3452
|421
|824
|180
|12
|94
|399
|.239
|Baltimore
|3511
|440
|824
|187
|14
|107
|415
|.235
|Seattle
|3494
|426
|815
|160
|12
|115
|408
|.233
|L.A. Angels
|3413
|401
|782
|137
|19
|112
|382
|.229
|Detroit
|3454
|339
|785
|148
|17
|63
|324
|.227
|Oakland
|3431
|356
|737
|165
|7
|90
|332
|.215
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|67
|38
|930.2
|719
|298
|940
|3.03
|N.Y. Yankees
|70
|35
|943.0
|766
|275
|963
|3.22
|Tampa Bay
|54
|49
|916.2
|811
|254
|883
|3.45
|Seattle
|56
|49
|932.0
|838
|304
|872
|3.70
|Toronto
|58
|45
|916.0
|855
|268
|879
|3.86
|Cleveland
|53
|50
|911.1
|828
|297
|840
|3.89
|Baltimore
|53
|51
|920.2
|903
|287
|792
|3.89
|Chicago White Sox
|52
|51
|924.0
|863
|361
|931
|3.95
|L.A. Angels
|44
|59
|908.2
|812
|331
|887
|3.96
|Detroit
|42
|63
|914.2
|843
|318
|767
|4.03
|Minnesota
|54
|49
|912.0
|825
|309
|839
|4.04
|Texas
|46
|57
|916.0
|843
|360
|840
|4.12
|Oakland
|39
|66
|919.2
|864
|329
|788
|4.25
|Boston
|53
|52
|937.1
|888
|337
|885
|4.25
|Kansas City
|41
|63
|912.1
|936
|401
|762
|4.71
