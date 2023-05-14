Through May 14
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Tampa Bay
|1401
|252
|386
|78
|4
|80
|241
|.276
|Boston
|1374
|225
|370
|91
|2
|51
|216
|.269
|Texas
|1347
|243
|358
|79
|4
|51
|234
|.266
|L.A. Angels
|1363
|206
|355
|56
|3
|53
|203
|.260
|Toronto
|1341
|186
|344
|77
|2
|43
|173
|.257
|Baltimore
|1304
|200
|328
|72
|6
|45
|192
|.252
|Houston
|1309
|167
|311
|59
|2
|34
|161
|.238
|Chicago White Sox
|1411
|172
|336
|77
|2
|42
|169
|.238
|N.Y. Yankees
|1333
|185
|314
|49
|6
|57
|177
|.236
|Kansas City
|1379
|167
|326
|74
|11
|40
|159
|.236
|Oakland
|1376
|156
|319
|58
|6
|47
|150
|.232
|Detroit
|1302
|134
|299
|65
|2
|31
|131
|.230
|Cleveland
|1299
|138
|296
|65
|8
|22
|126
|.228
|Seattle
|1300
|171
|291
|65
|3
|41
|164
|.224
|Minnesota
|1327
|175
|294
|61
|6
|52
|168
|.222
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|30
|11
|363.2
|284
|135
|344
|3.17
|Seattle
|20
|19
|354.2
|300
|103
|356
|3.25
|Houston
|20
|19
|346.2
|309
|109
|369
|3.30
|Minnesota
|22
|18
|360.1
|292
|122
|395
|3.30
|Texas
|24
|15
|345.1
|294
|113
|329
|3.62
|Cleveland
|18
|21
|352.0
|336
|112
|291
|3.73
|N.Y. Yankees
|23
|18
|363.1
|317
|137
|380
|3.86
|Toronto
|23
|16
|343.2
|311
|119
|355
|3.93
|Baltimore
|26
|13
|349.0
|325
|125
|352
|4.07
|L.A. Angels
|21
|19
|354.2
|323
|145
|344
|4.34
|Detroit
|17
|21
|340.0
|303
|109
|291
|4.45
|Boston
|22
|18
|353.0
|357
|118
|336
|4.92
|Kansas City
|12
|29
|359.1
|370
|147
|342
|5.33
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|27
|360.2
|374
|169
|394
|5.54
|Oakland
|9
|32
|360.0
|409
|202
|304
|7.20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.