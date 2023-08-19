Through August 19
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|4239
|699
|1149
|268
|15
|171
|669
|.271
|Boston
|4160
|593
|1088
|263
|15
|138
|568
|.262
|Toronto
|4217
|546
|1088
|213
|10
|139
|520
|.258
|Tampa Bay
|4179
|645
|1076
|211
|19
|177
|617
|.257
|Baltimore
|4122
|593
|1038
|232
|22
|140
|576
|.252
|Houston
|4177
|599
|1047
|198
|10
|159
|579
|.251
|L.A. Angels
|4174
|586
|1045
|193
|20
|181
|566
|.250
|Cleveland
|4175
|496
|1042
|224
|25
|88
|463
|.250
|Kansas City
|4167
|498
|1017
|204
|32
|121
|479
|.244
|Minnesota
|4146
|545
|991
|205
|16
|168
|521
|.239
|Seattle
|4113
|561
|980
|218
|9
|151
|543
|.238
|Chicago White Sox
|4152
|499
|983
|194
|11
|132
|483
|.237
|Detroit
|4128
|482
|970
|188
|19
|121
|464
|.235
|N.Y. Yankees
|3991
|517
|923
|156
|13
|164
|497
|.231
|Oakland
|4014
|439
|900
|171
|18
|119
|424
|.224
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Toronto
|67
|56
|1097.0
|991
|372
|1150
|3.68
|Seattle
|67
|55
|1094.2
|971
|311
|1098
|3.70
|Cleveland
|59
|64
|1097.0
|1010
|387
|989
|3.76
|Houston
|70
|53
|1096.2
|984
|398
|1102
|3.77
|Tampa Bay
|74
|50
|1096.2
|963
|352
|1100
|3.87
|Minnesota
|64
|59
|1097.1
|985
|333
|1177
|3.90
|Texas
|72
|50
|1079.1
|968
|346
|1000
|4.00
|N.Y. Yankees
|60
|62
|1082.0
|950
|400
|1075
|4.07
|Baltimore
|75
|47
|1093.0
|1022
|382
|1105
|4.13
|Boston
|64
|58
|1077.0
|1063
|347
|1052
|4.37
|Detroit
|55
|67
|1084.2
|1025
|354
|1022
|4.46
|L.A. Angels
|60
|63
|1088.0
|1041
|470
|1119
|4.57
|Chicago White Sox
|48
|74
|1081.0
|1013
|488
|1141
|4.66
|Kansas City
|40
|84
|1081.0
|1103
|433
|970
|5.18
|Oakland
|34
|88
|1068.2
|1132
|520
|982
|5.77
