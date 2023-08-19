Through August 19

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas4239699114926815171669.271
Boston4160593108826315138568.262
Toronto4217546108821310139520.258
Tampa Bay4179645107621119177617.257
Baltimore4122593103823222140576.252
Houston4177599104719810159579.251
L.A. Angels4174586104519320181566.250
Cleveland417549610422242588463.250
Kansas City4167498101720432121479.244
Minnesota414654599120516168521.239
Seattle41135619802189151543.238
Chicago White Sox415249998319411132483.237
Detroit412848297018819121464.235
N.Y. Yankees399151792315613164497.231
Oakland401443990017118119424.224

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Toronto67561097.099137211503.68
Seattle67551094.297131110983.70
Cleveland59641097.010103879893.76
Houston70531096.298439811023.77
Tampa Bay74501096.296335211003.87
Minnesota64591097.198533311773.90
Texas72501079.196834610004.00
N.Y. Yankees60621082.095040010754.07
Baltimore75471093.0102238211054.13
Boston64581077.0106334710524.37
Detroit55671084.2102535410224.46
L.A. Angels60631088.0104147011194.57
Chicago White Sox48741081.0101348811414.66
Kansas City40841081.011034339705.18
Oakland34881068.211325209825.77

