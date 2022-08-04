Through August 4

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto35485009361995133487.264
Chicago White Sox3618454938180791432.259
Cleveland35474608941941984438.252
Boston36444749202379103452.252
Minnesota350847088117610129454.251
N.Y. Yankees35525678711526185541.245
Kansas City35403998651612585381.244
Houston35234708481849147455.241
Texas354346784714712131441.239
Tampa Bay34814248301801294402.238
Baltimore354644683319014109420.235
Seattle352943382516012119415.234
L.A. Angels344540278813919112383.229
Detroit34843407891481763325.226
Oakland3466359745166791335.215

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston6838939.27232999503.01
N.Y. Yankees7036952.07762769723.25
Tampa Bay5549925.28152568923.43
Seattle5749941.08433078803.69
Toronto5846924.08612718893.86
Baltimore5451929.29092918023.88
Cleveland5450920.18372978553.89
Chicago White Sox5351933.08673629453.93
L.A. Angels4460917.28203328963.94
Minnesota5549921.08293108534.01
Detroit4264922.28503217754.04
Texas4658925.08523678534.14
Oakland4066928.28703317954.22
Boston5353945.19003378914.27
Kansas City4164920.19484037684.70

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you