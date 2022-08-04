Through August 4
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|3548
|500
|936
|199
|5
|133
|487
|.264
|Chicago White Sox
|3618
|454
|938
|180
|7
|91
|432
|.259
|Cleveland
|3547
|460
|894
|194
|19
|84
|438
|.252
|Boston
|3644
|474
|920
|237
|9
|103
|452
|.252
|Minnesota
|3508
|470
|881
|176
|10
|129
|454
|.251
|N.Y. Yankees
|3552
|567
|871
|152
|6
|185
|541
|.245
|Kansas City
|3540
|399
|865
|161
|25
|85
|381
|.244
|Houston
|3523
|470
|848
|184
|9
|147
|455
|.241
|Texas
|3543
|467
|847
|147
|12
|131
|441
|.239
|Tampa Bay
|3481
|424
|830
|180
|12
|94
|402
|.238
|Baltimore
|3546
|446
|833
|190
|14
|109
|420
|.235
|Seattle
|3529
|433
|825
|160
|12
|119
|415
|.234
|L.A. Angels
|3445
|402
|788
|139
|19
|112
|383
|.229
|Detroit
|3484
|340
|789
|148
|17
|63
|325
|.226
|Oakland
|3466
|359
|745
|166
|7
|91
|335
|.215
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|68
|38
|939.2
|723
|299
|950
|3.01
|N.Y. Yankees
|70
|36
|952.0
|776
|276
|972
|3.25
|Tampa Bay
|55
|49
|925.2
|815
|256
|892
|3.43
|Seattle
|57
|49
|941.0
|843
|307
|880
|3.69
|Toronto
|58
|46
|924.0
|861
|271
|889
|3.86
|Baltimore
|54
|51
|929.2
|909
|291
|802
|3.88
|Cleveland
|54
|50
|920.1
|837
|297
|855
|3.89
|Chicago White Sox
|53
|51
|933.0
|867
|362
|945
|3.93
|L.A. Angels
|44
|60
|917.2
|820
|332
|896
|3.94
|Minnesota
|55
|49
|921.0
|829
|310
|853
|4.01
|Detroit
|42
|64
|922.2
|850
|321
|775
|4.04
|Texas
|46
|58
|925.0
|852
|367
|853
|4.14
|Oakland
|40
|66
|928.2
|870
|331
|795
|4.22
|Boston
|53
|53
|945.1
|900
|337
|891
|4.27
|Kansas City
|41
|64
|920.1
|948
|403
|768
|4.70
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.