Through August 21

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas4307702116126915172672.270
Boston4233607110926615143581.262
Tampa Bay4259669110421519183641.259
Toronto4295560110921711145533.258
Baltimore4200612106423623145595.253
Houston4251608107020511162588.252
L.A. Angels4243597106219520184575.250
Cleveland424150010552272589466.249
Kansas City4237505103420832121486.244
Seattle4197578101222510155558.241
Minnesota4209551100721016168527.239
Chicago White Sox4227514100820011135496.238
Detroit419449098518919125472.235
N.Y. Yankees405452393315813168503.230
Oakland407744291017218122427.223

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Toronto69561115.0100437611723.65
Seattle69551112.299431511153.71
Cleveland59661115.0102539210063.76
Houston70551114.2101640311273.84
Tampa Bay75511113.298035511133.89
Minnesota65601115.199534311933.89
Texas72521097.199035510154.04
Baltimore77471112.0103238611274.08
N.Y. Yankees60641100.097140810914.11
Boston66581095.0107335410754.35
Detroit57671102.2103835810344.42
L.A. Angels61641106.0106948211404.65
Chicago White Sox49751098.0103549811594.72
Kansas City40861097.011174369805.17
Oakland34901087.211585289995.81

