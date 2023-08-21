Through August 21
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|4307
|702
|1161
|269
|15
|172
|672
|.270
|Boston
|4233
|607
|1109
|266
|15
|143
|581
|.262
|Tampa Bay
|4259
|669
|1104
|215
|19
|183
|641
|.259
|Toronto
|4295
|560
|1109
|217
|11
|145
|533
|.258
|Baltimore
|4200
|612
|1064
|236
|23
|145
|595
|.253
|Houston
|4251
|608
|1070
|205
|11
|162
|588
|.252
|L.A. Angels
|4243
|597
|1062
|195
|20
|184
|575
|.250
|Cleveland
|4241
|500
|1055
|227
|25
|89
|466
|.249
|Kansas City
|4237
|505
|1034
|208
|32
|121
|486
|.244
|Seattle
|4197
|578
|1012
|225
|10
|155
|558
|.241
|Minnesota
|4209
|551
|1007
|210
|16
|168
|527
|.239
|Chicago White Sox
|4227
|514
|1008
|200
|11
|135
|496
|.238
|Detroit
|4194
|490
|985
|189
|19
|125
|472
|.235
|N.Y. Yankees
|4054
|523
|933
|158
|13
|168
|503
|.230
|Oakland
|4077
|442
|910
|172
|18
|122
|427
|.223
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Toronto
|69
|56
|1115.0
|1004
|376
|1172
|3.65
|Seattle
|69
|55
|1112.2
|994
|315
|1115
|3.71
|Cleveland
|59
|66
|1115.0
|1025
|392
|1006
|3.76
|Houston
|70
|55
|1114.2
|1016
|403
|1127
|3.84
|Tampa Bay
|75
|51
|1113.2
|980
|355
|1113
|3.89
|Minnesota
|65
|60
|1115.1
|995
|343
|1193
|3.89
|Texas
|72
|52
|1097.1
|990
|355
|1015
|4.04
|Baltimore
|77
|47
|1112.0
|1032
|386
|1127
|4.08
|N.Y. Yankees
|60
|64
|1100.0
|971
|408
|1091
|4.11
|Boston
|66
|58
|1095.0
|1073
|354
|1075
|4.35
|Detroit
|57
|67
|1102.2
|1038
|358
|1034
|4.42
|L.A. Angels
|61
|64
|1106.0
|1069
|482
|1140
|4.65
|Chicago White Sox
|49
|75
|1098.0
|1035
|498
|1159
|4.72
|Kansas City
|40
|86
|1097.0
|1117
|436
|980
|5.17
|Oakland
|34
|90
|1087.2
|1158
|528
|999
|5.81
