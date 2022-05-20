Through May 20
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|L.A. Angels
|1335
|196
|329
|61
|5
|55
|189
|.246
|Cleveland
|1193
|163
|292
|59
|9
|32
|160
|.245
|N.Y. Yankees
|1259
|187
|309
|55
|2
|55
|175
|.245
|Boston
|1294
|153
|313
|85
|3
|28
|150
|.242
|Minnesota
|1240
|156
|299
|68
|1
|40
|148
|.241
|Tampa Bay
|1259
|162
|301
|58
|8
|37
|151
|.239
|Toronto
|1242
|140
|291
|59
|1
|39
|139
|.234
|Seattle
|1298
|152
|303
|53
|6
|40
|147
|.233
|Chicago White Sox
|1268
|135
|294
|53
|1
|33
|127
|.232
|Kansas City
|1244
|133
|287
|53
|9
|25
|123
|.231
|Houston
|1297
|173
|300
|65
|4
|56
|169
|.231
|Baltimore
|1297
|131
|296
|61
|3
|30
|126
|.228
|Detroit
|1226
|105
|272
|47
|5
|20
|103
|.222
|Texas
|1224
|155
|271
|41
|3
|39
|143
|.221
|Oakland
|1280
|132
|263
|56
|7
|23
|123
|.205
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|28
|10
|340.1
|276
|103
|353
|2.86
|Houston
|25
|14
|343.1
|279
|108
|310
|2.96
|Minnesota
|22
|16
|336.0
|289
|110
|330
|3.35
|L.A. Angels
|24
|16
|354.2
|279
|120
|311
|3.43
|Tampa Bay
|23
|15
|337.1
|275
|91
|330
|3.47
|Detroit
|13
|25
|330.1
|279
|117
|280
|3.60
|Toronto
|20
|18
|333.2
|300
|101
|303
|3.67
|Chicago White Sox
|19
|19
|340.0
|303
|146
|364
|3.71
|Oakland
|16
|24
|353.2
|319
|122
|308
|3.79
|Boston
|16
|22
|338.2
|282
|117
|333
|3.85
|Baltimore
|15
|24
|340.0
|324
|121
|286
|3.86
|Seattle
|17
|22
|340.0
|312
|128
|332
|4.05
|Cleveland
|16
|19
|309.2
|266
|111
|279
|4.13
|Texas
|17
|20
|328.0
|288
|140
|329
|4.14
|Kansas City
|14
|23
|327.0
|324
|130
|256
|4.49
