Through May 20

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
L.A. Angels133519632961555189.246
Cleveland119316329259932160.245
N.Y. Yankees125918730955255175.245
Boston129415331385328150.242
Minnesota124015629968140148.241
Tampa Bay125916230158837151.239
Toronto124214029159139139.234
Seattle129815230353640147.233
Chicago White Sox126813529453133127.232
Kansas City124413328753925123.231
Houston129717330065456169.231
Baltimore129713129661330126.228
Detroit122610527247520103.222
Texas122415527141339143.221
Oakland128013226356723123.205

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees2810340.12761033532.86
Houston2514343.12791083102.96
Minnesota2216336.02891103303.35
L.A. Angels2416354.22791203113.43
Tampa Bay2315337.1275913303.47
Detroit1325330.12791172803.60
Toronto2018333.23001013033.67
Chicago White Sox1919340.03031463643.71
Oakland1624353.23191223083.79
Boston1622338.22821173333.85
Baltimore1524340.03241212863.86
Seattle1722340.03121283324.05
Cleveland1619309.22661112794.13
Texas1720328.02881403294.14
Kansas City1423327.03241302564.49

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

