Through April 10

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto63141830314.286
Tampa Bay597161117.271
Chicago White Sox709185129.257
Texas70111720310.243
L.A. Angels979234128.237
Detroit647152117.234
Houston104162470816.231
Baltimore674154024.224
Seattle666143026.212
N.Y. Yankees66101310510.197
Boston727144027.194
Kansas City604113004.183
Cleveland661122001.182
Oakland647112026.172
Minnesota60480034.133

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Kansas City2019.0125150.47
Cleveland0217.011491.59
Seattle2018.086202.00
Tampa Bay2018.0154242.00
Houston2126.0236252.08
N.Y. Yankees2020.0147232.70
Minnesota0218.01411183.00
Chicago White Sox1117.2159233.57
Baltimore0216.0166143.94
Boston0218.0137204.00
Detroit1118.018384.50
L.A. Angels1227.0248235.33
Toronto2018.017685.50
Oakland0216.0189157.31
Texas0216.0187147.88

