Through April 10
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|63
|14
|18
|3
|0
|3
|14
|.286
|Tampa Bay
|59
|7
|16
|1
|1
|1
|7
|.271
|Chicago White Sox
|70
|9
|18
|5
|1
|2
|9
|.257
|Texas
|70
|11
|17
|2
|0
|3
|10
|.243
|L.A. Angels
|97
|9
|23
|4
|1
|2
|8
|.237
|Detroit
|64
|7
|15
|2
|1
|1
|7
|.234
|Houston
|104
|16
|24
|7
|0
|8
|16
|.231
|Baltimore
|67
|4
|15
|4
|0
|2
|4
|.224
|Seattle
|66
|6
|14
|3
|0
|2
|6
|.212
|N.Y. Yankees
|66
|10
|13
|1
|0
|5
|10
|.197
|Boston
|72
|7
|14
|4
|0
|2
|7
|.194
|Kansas City
|60
|4
|11
|3
|0
|0
|4
|.183
|Cleveland
|66
|1
|12
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Oakland
|64
|7
|11
|2
|0
|2
|6
|.172
|Minnesota
|60
|4
|8
|0
|0
|3
|4
|.133
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|19.0
|12
|5
|15
|0.47
|Cleveland
|0
|2
|17.0
|11
|4
|9
|1.59
|Seattle
|2
|0
|18.0
|8
|6
|20
|2.00
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|18.0
|15
|4
|24
|2.00
|Houston
|2
|1
|26.0
|23
|6
|25
|2.08
|N.Y. Yankees
|2
|0
|20.0
|14
|7
|23
|2.70
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|18.0
|14
|11
|18
|3.00
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|1
|17.2
|15
|9
|23
|3.57
|Baltimore
|0
|2
|16.0
|16
|6
|14
|3.94
|Boston
|0
|2
|18.0
|13
|7
|20
|4.00
|Detroit
|1
|1
|18.0
|18
|3
|8
|4.50
|L.A. Angels
|1
|2
|27.0
|24
|8
|23
|5.33
|Toronto
|2
|0
|18.0
|17
|6
|8
|5.50
|Oakland
|0
|2
|16.0
|18
|9
|15
|7.31
|Texas
|0
|2
|16.0
|18
|7
|14
|7.88
