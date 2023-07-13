Through July 13

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas32005318772059124509.274
Boston31214518232061294432.264
Toronto31314108101669102388.259
Tampa Bay312550680916813137483.259
L.A. Angels308644378914314135427.256
Baltimore301644276516214107429.254
Cleveland30703657691651960339.250
Houston30374177541517108401.248
Chicago White Sox31393827431569103371.237
Seattle29924046961537102389.233
Minnesota30513807081508115361.232
Kansas City30313377021452178322.232
N.Y. Yankees298740069012511129384.231
Detroit30133466951351582335.231
Oakland30403296731201285317.221

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston5040806.07292838383.65
Minnesota4546814.06932558703.68
Tampa Bay5835823.06982918273.70
Seattle4544795.07052287853.74
N.Y. Yankees4942812.07152987833.80
Cleveland4545810.17482737113.81
Toronto5041809.27422658673.85
Texas5239805.17202577304.01
Baltimore5435799.17682728214.14
Boston4843805.07852607684.33
L.A. Angels4546802.07533378034.42
Detroit3950795.27422527454.47
Chicago White Sox3854818.17603508854.53
Kansas City2665790.18133307205.27
Oakland2567809.08653977256.05

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

