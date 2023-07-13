Through July 13
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|3200
|531
|877
|205
|9
|124
|509
|.274
|Boston
|3121
|451
|823
|206
|12
|94
|432
|.264
|Toronto
|3131
|410
|810
|166
|9
|102
|388
|.259
|Tampa Bay
|3125
|506
|809
|168
|13
|137
|483
|.259
|L.A. Angels
|3086
|443
|789
|143
|14
|135
|427
|.256
|Baltimore
|3016
|442
|765
|162
|14
|107
|429
|.254
|Cleveland
|3070
|365
|769
|165
|19
|60
|339
|.250
|Houston
|3037
|417
|754
|151
|7
|108
|401
|.248
|Chicago White Sox
|3139
|382
|743
|156
|9
|103
|371
|.237
|Seattle
|2992
|404
|696
|153
|7
|102
|389
|.233
|Minnesota
|3051
|380
|708
|150
|8
|115
|361
|.232
|Kansas City
|3031
|337
|702
|145
|21
|78
|322
|.232
|N.Y. Yankees
|2987
|400
|690
|125
|11
|129
|384
|.231
|Detroit
|3013
|346
|695
|135
|15
|82
|335
|.231
|Oakland
|3040
|329
|673
|120
|12
|85
|317
|.221
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|50
|40
|806.0
|729
|283
|838
|3.65
|Minnesota
|45
|46
|814.0
|693
|255
|870
|3.68
|Tampa Bay
|58
|35
|823.0
|698
|291
|827
|3.70
|Seattle
|45
|44
|795.0
|705
|228
|785
|3.74
|N.Y. Yankees
|49
|42
|812.0
|715
|298
|783
|3.80
|Cleveland
|45
|45
|810.1
|748
|273
|711
|3.81
|Toronto
|50
|41
|809.2
|742
|265
|867
|3.85
|Texas
|52
|39
|805.1
|720
|257
|730
|4.01
|Baltimore
|54
|35
|799.1
|768
|272
|821
|4.14
|Boston
|48
|43
|805.0
|785
|260
|768
|4.33
|L.A. Angels
|45
|46
|802.0
|753
|337
|803
|4.42
|Detroit
|39
|50
|795.2
|742
|252
|745
|4.47
|Chicago White Sox
|38
|54
|818.1
|760
|350
|885
|4.53
|Kansas City
|26
|65
|790.1
|813
|330
|720
|5.27
|Oakland
|25
|67
|809.0
|865
|397
|725
|6.05
