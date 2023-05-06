Through May 6

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Tampa Bay112021531066469206.277
Boston117720032175246191.273
Baltimore107718028159341173.261
Texas105219527461343189.260
L.A. Angels112617529246244172.259
Toronto113315528859237146.254
Houston107714325848130137.240
Chicago White Sox113713526659133132.234
Kansas City1110127259581029119.233
Oakland110513125646436125.232
N.Y. Yankees106613024337340123.228
Detroit105310923851227107.226
Minnesota110014924748643142.225
Cleveland107811624256517106.224
Seattle107113823456235136.218

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Tampa Bay276294.22221012892.90
Houston1715287.2248953083.22
Minnesota1914297.1243943243.33
Seattle1517291.2251952903.52
N.Y. Yankees1716291.02331073093.59
Texas1813274.1236902603.74
L.A. Angels1914292.22461212923.81
Cleveland1418289.0275882363.89
Toronto1914290.0273963044.22
Detroit1417278.0250872414.50
Baltimore2210284.22811012894.55
Boston2014301.02991022924.81
Chicago White Sox1122292.13011443355.54
Kansas City825288.23111222785.83
Oakland726291.03361692417.39

