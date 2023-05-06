Through May 6
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Tampa Bay
|1120
|215
|310
|66
|4
|69
|206
|.277
|Boston
|1177
|200
|321
|75
|2
|46
|191
|.273
|Baltimore
|1077
|180
|281
|59
|3
|41
|173
|.261
|Texas
|1052
|195
|274
|61
|3
|43
|189
|.260
|L.A. Angels
|1126
|175
|292
|46
|2
|44
|172
|.259
|Toronto
|1133
|155
|288
|59
|2
|37
|146
|.254
|Houston
|1077
|143
|258
|48
|1
|30
|137
|.240
|Chicago White Sox
|1137
|135
|266
|59
|1
|33
|132
|.234
|Kansas City
|1110
|127
|259
|58
|10
|29
|119
|.233
|Oakland
|1105
|131
|256
|46
|4
|36
|125
|.232
|N.Y. Yankees
|1066
|130
|243
|37
|3
|40
|123
|.228
|Detroit
|1053
|109
|238
|51
|2
|27
|107
|.226
|Minnesota
|1100
|149
|247
|48
|6
|43
|142
|.225
|Cleveland
|1078
|116
|242
|56
|5
|17
|106
|.224
|Seattle
|1071
|138
|234
|56
|2
|35
|136
|.218
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|27
|6
|294.2
|222
|101
|289
|2.90
|Houston
|17
|15
|287.2
|248
|95
|308
|3.22
|Minnesota
|19
|14
|297.1
|243
|94
|324
|3.33
|Seattle
|15
|17
|291.2
|251
|95
|290
|3.52
|N.Y. Yankees
|17
|16
|291.0
|233
|107
|309
|3.59
|Texas
|18
|13
|274.1
|236
|90
|260
|3.74
|L.A. Angels
|19
|14
|292.2
|246
|121
|292
|3.81
|Cleveland
|14
|18
|289.0
|275
|88
|236
|3.89
|Toronto
|19
|14
|290.0
|273
|96
|304
|4.22
|Detroit
|14
|17
|278.0
|250
|87
|241
|4.50
|Baltimore
|22
|10
|284.2
|281
|101
|289
|4.55
|Boston
|20
|14
|301.0
|299
|102
|292
|4.81
|Chicago White Sox
|11
|22
|292.1
|301
|144
|335
|5.54
|Kansas City
|8
|25
|288.2
|311
|122
|278
|5.83
|Oakland
|7
|26
|291.0
|336
|169
|241
|7.39
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.