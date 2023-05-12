Through May 12
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Tampa Bay
|1324
|239
|361
|77
|4
|76
|228
|.273
|Boston
|1307
|216
|351
|84
|2
|49
|207
|.269
|Texas
|1276
|231
|337
|73
|4
|48
|222
|.264
|L.A. Angels
|1290
|195
|333
|50
|3
|51
|192
|.258
|Toronto
|1280
|178
|328
|71
|2
|42
|166
|.256
|Baltimore
|1244
|192
|314
|70
|4
|42
|185
|.252
|Kansas City
|1314
|163
|314
|70
|11
|38
|155
|.239
|Houston
|1241
|161
|295
|56
|2
|33
|155
|.238
|Chicago White Sox
|1346
|168
|320
|74
|2
|40
|165
|.238
|Detroit
|1238
|132
|289
|63
|2
|30
|129
|.233
|N.Y. Yankees
|1269
|170
|295
|48
|6
|51
|163
|.232
|Oakland
|1306
|147
|300
|56
|5
|43
|141
|.230
|Seattle
|1230
|157
|274
|64
|3
|38
|152
|.223
|Cleveland
|1232
|126
|272
|59
|6
|19
|115
|.221
|Minnesota
|1261
|162
|277
|56
|6
|47
|155
|.220
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|30
|9
|347.2
|265
|126
|333
|2.93
|Minnesota
|21
|17
|342.1
|275
|111
|369
|3.29
|Houston
|19
|18
|329.2
|293
|107
|357
|3.36
|Seattle
|18
|19
|336.2
|290
|101
|346
|3.37
|Texas
|23
|14
|327.1
|275
|104
|317
|3.60
|N.Y. Yankees
|21
|18
|345.1
|291
|131
|361
|3.67
|Cleveland
|17
|20
|334.0
|314
|104
|276
|3.72
|Toronto
|21
|16
|325.2
|302
|111
|341
|4.09
|L.A. Angels
|20
|18
|337.2
|300
|136
|334
|4.24
|Baltimore
|24
|13
|331.0
|315
|121
|329
|4.24
|Detroit
|17
|19
|322.0
|286
|101
|274
|4.33
|Boston
|22
|16
|335.0
|338
|112
|317
|4.89
|Kansas City
|12
|27
|342.2
|352
|137
|322
|5.38
|Chicago White Sox
|13
|26
|342.2
|358
|159
|379
|5.67
|Oakland
|8
|31
|341.0
|388
|193
|283
|7.34
