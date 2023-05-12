Through May 12

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Tampa Bay132423936177476228.273
Boston130721635184249207.269
Texas127623133773448222.264
L.A. Angels129019533350351192.258
Toronto128017832871242166.256
Baltimore124419231470442185.252
Kansas City1314163314701138155.239
Houston124116129556233155.238
Chicago White Sox134616832074240165.238
Detroit123813228963230129.233
N.Y. Yankees126917029548651163.232
Oakland130614730056543141.230
Seattle123015727464338152.223
Cleveland123212627259619115.221
Minnesota126116227756647155.220

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Tampa Bay309347.22651263332.93
Minnesota2117342.12751113693.29
Houston1918329.22931073573.36
Seattle1819336.22901013463.37
Texas2314327.12751043173.60
N.Y. Yankees2118345.12911313613.67
Cleveland1720334.03141042763.72
Toronto2116325.23021113414.09
L.A. Angels2018337.23001363344.24
Baltimore2413331.03151213294.24
Detroit1719322.02861012744.33
Boston2216335.03381123174.89
Kansas City1227342.23521373225.38
Chicago White Sox1326342.23581593795.67
Oakland831341.03881932837.34

