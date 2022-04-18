Through April 18
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Cleveland
|319
|49
|87
|17
|6
|9
|48
|.273
|L.A. Angels
|335
|49
|85
|15
|2
|15
|46
|.254
|Toronto
|333
|42
|84
|19
|0
|14
|41
|.252
|Tampa Bay
|339
|44
|85
|19
|2
|7
|43
|.251
|Texas
|313
|49
|75
|10
|0
|10
|46
|.240
|Boston
|299
|42
|69
|20
|0
|9
|42
|.231
|N.Y. Yankees
|328
|30
|75
|15
|0
|10
|28
|.229
|Chicago White Sox
|294
|38
|67
|14
|1
|10
|36
|.228
|Oakland
|340
|53
|76
|14
|1
|12
|47
|.224
|Seattle
|330
|39
|71
|15
|1
|10
|39
|.215
|Houston
|298
|31
|62
|14
|1
|11
|30
|.208
|Kansas City
|261
|25
|54
|6
|2
|5
|24
|.207
|Baltimore
|296
|21
|61
|12
|0
|4
|21
|.206
|Detroit
|283
|28
|57
|11
|2
|6
|28
|.201
|Minnesota
|280
|29
|51
|11
|0
|10
|28
|.182
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|5
|5
|92.2
|69
|35
|101
|2.53
|Baltimore
|3
|6
|80.0
|71
|32
|71
|3.04
|Seattle
|5
|5
|86.0
|65
|30
|86
|3.14
|Houston
|5
|4
|78.1
|66
|31
|68
|3.22
|Chicago White Sox
|6
|3
|80.2
|62
|37
|94
|3.24
|Cleveland
|4
|5
|80.0
|62
|24
|69
|3.49
|Tampa Bay
|5
|5
|89.0
|72
|33
|100
|3.64
|Detroit
|4
|5
|80.0
|76
|19
|56
|3.71
|Boston
|5
|4
|80.0
|65
|34
|90
|3.71
|Oakland
|5
|5
|86.2
|84
|34
|80
|4.05
|Minnesota
|3
|6
|79.0
|67
|35
|70
|4.22
|L.A. Angels
|6
|4
|89.0
|73
|33
|83
|4.45
|Toronto
|6
|4
|88.0
|78
|30
|77
|4.50
|Kansas City
|3
|5
|72.0
|73
|27
|62
|5.12
|Texas
|2
|7
|80.0
|93
|32
|88
|6.19
