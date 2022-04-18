Through April 18

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Cleveland3194987176948.273
L.A. Angels33549851521546.254
Toronto33342841901441.252
Tampa Bay3394485192743.251
Texas31349751001046.240
Boston2994269200942.231
N.Y. Yankees32830751501028.229
Chicago White Sox29438671411036.228
Oakland34053761411247.224
Seattle33039711511039.215
Houston29831621411130.208
Kansas City261255462524.207
Baltimore2962161120421.206
Detroit2832857112628.201
Minnesota28029511101028.182

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees5592.269351012.53
Baltimore3680.07132713.04
Seattle5586.06530863.14
Houston5478.16631683.22
Chicago White Sox6380.26237943.24
Cleveland4580.06224693.49
Tampa Bay5589.072331003.64
Detroit4580.07619563.71
Boston5480.06534903.71
Oakland5586.28434804.05
Minnesota3679.06735704.22
L.A. Angels6489.07333834.45
Toronto6488.07830774.50
Kansas City3572.07327625.12
Texas2780.09332886.19

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

