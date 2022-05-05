Through May 5
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Cleveland
|819
|111
|206
|44
|7
|20
|109
|.252
|N.Y. Yankees
|831
|119
|206
|39
|1
|35
|112
|.248
|Tampa Bay
|830
|109
|203
|46
|6
|22
|103
|.245
|L.A. Angels
|852
|120
|208
|43
|4
|32
|115
|.244
|Toronto
|858
|97
|207
|43
|0
|32
|96
|.241
|Minnesota
|811
|107
|191
|42
|1
|26
|100
|.236
|Seattle
|828
|104
|191
|37
|5
|24
|101
|.231
|Boston
|839
|90
|194
|51
|1
|16
|89
|.231
|Detroit
|751
|72
|170
|31
|3
|10
|70
|.226
|Texas
|804
|104
|180
|28
|1
|21
|99
|.224
|Chicago White Sox
|777
|79
|172
|36
|1
|22
|74
|.221
|Baltimore
|829
|83
|183
|41
|2
|13
|81
|.221
|Houston
|828
|96
|181
|41
|2
|29
|94
|.219
|Kansas City
|757
|70
|165
|30
|3
|13
|63
|.218
|Oakland
|817
|92
|168
|36
|4
|19
|84
|.206
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|18
|7
|224.2
|183
|76
|230
|2.60
|Houston
|14
|11
|220.1
|178
|72
|195
|3.23
|Tampa Bay
|15
|10
|221.0
|174
|65
|230
|3.26
|Minnesota
|15
|10
|220.0
|183
|70
|214
|3.27
|Seattle
|12
|13
|217.0
|188
|82
|206
|3.48
|Detroit
|8
|15
|201.1
|175
|62
|161
|3.49
|Toronto
|16
|10
|232.1
|211
|67
|225
|3.56
|Chicago White Sox
|11
|13
|212.0
|177
|101
|235
|3.57
|Boston
|10
|15
|222.1
|182
|88
|223
|3.64
|L.A. Angels
|16
|10
|230.0
|183
|76
|198
|3.68
|Baltimore
|9
|16
|218.0
|204
|81
|184
|3.88
|Cleveland
|11
|13
|209.2
|178
|71
|194
|3.91
|Oakland
|10
|15
|221.2
|200
|76
|199
|3.94
|Texas
|10
|14
|213.0
|187
|90
|217
|4.23
|Kansas City
|8
|15
|205.0
|193
|85
|160
|4.57
