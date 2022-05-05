Through May 5

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Cleveland81911120644720109.252
N.Y. Yankees83111920639135112.248
Tampa Bay83010920346622103.245
L.A. Angels85212020843432115.244
Toronto858972074303296.241
Minnesota81110719142126100.236
Seattle82810419137524101.231
Boston839901945111689.231
Detroit751721703131070.226
Texas8041041802812199.224
Chicago White Sox777791723612274.221
Baltimore829831834121381.221
Houston828961814122994.219
Kansas City757701653031363.218
Oakland817921683641984.206

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees187224.2183762302.60
Houston1411220.1178721953.23
Tampa Bay1510221.0174652303.26
Minnesota1510220.0183702143.27
Seattle1213217.0188822063.48
Detroit815201.1175621613.49
Toronto1610232.1211672253.56
Chicago White Sox1113212.01771012353.57
Boston1015222.1182882233.64
L.A. Angels1610230.0183761983.68
Baltimore916218.0204811843.88
Cleveland1113209.2178711943.91
Oakland1015221.2200761993.94
Texas1014213.0187902174.23
Kansas City815205.0193851604.57

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you