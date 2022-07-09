Through July 9
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Boston
|2910
|393
|758
|194
|6
|81
|377
|.260
|Toronto
|2856
|389
|736
|164
|4
|108
|377
|.258
|Chicago White Sox
|2859
|348
|729
|143
|6
|66
|329
|.255
|Minnesota
|2905
|391
|735
|151
|9
|107
|378
|.253
|Cleveland
|2736
|344
|665
|146
|16
|63
|326
|.243
|Houston
|2754
|376
|670
|138
|8
|123
|368
|.243
|N.Y. Yankees
|2789
|439
|679
|116
|6
|143
|416
|.243
|Kansas City
|2769
|322
|667
|128
|20
|71
|308
|.241
|Texas
|2755
|358
|657
|101
|8
|106
|338
|.238
|Tampa Bay
|2787
|341
|660
|139
|11
|77
|324
|.237
|Seattle
|2803
|341
|660
|134
|11
|89
|326
|.235
|L.A. Angels
|2823
|342
|657
|118
|13
|101
|331
|.233
|Detroit
|2716
|268
|627
|108
|16
|51
|258
|.231
|Baltimore
|2872
|350
|663
|154
|11
|87
|332
|.231
|Oakland
|2762
|269
|580
|130
|7
|61
|249
|.210
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|61
|23
|754.1
|592
|217
|768
|2.95
|Houston
|55
|28
|735.2
|572
|240
|729
|3.00
|Tampa Bay
|45
|38
|739.2
|626
|215
|721
|3.26
|Seattle
|42
|42
|742.2
|659
|239
|699
|3.62
|Minnesota
|47
|39
|762.1
|680
|248
|694
|3.70
|Boston
|45
|39
|751.1
|663
|265
|718
|3.79
|L.A. Angels
|38
|47
|750.2
|668
|265
|706
|3.91
|Texas
|38
|43
|719.1
|653
|276
|659
|3.92
|Detroit
|36
|47
|727.0
|653
|254
|631
|3.97
|Baltimore
|41
|44
|750.2
|737
|239
|616
|3.99
|Cleveland
|40
|41
|717.1
|660
|246
|662
|4.05
|Toronto
|45
|39
|745.0
|719
|230
|695
|4.13
|Chicago White Sox
|39
|43
|739.0
|687
|309
|770
|4.15
|Oakland
|28
|57
|742.1
|716
|276
|641
|4.34
|Kansas City
|31
|51
|720.0
|737
|327
|592
|4.95
