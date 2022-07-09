Through July 9

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Boston2910393758194681377.260
Toronto28563897361644108377.258
Chicago White Sox2859348729143666329.255
Minnesota29053917351519107378.253
Cleveland27363446651461663326.243
Houston27543766701388123368.243
N.Y. Yankees27894396791166143416.243
Kansas City27693226671282071308.241
Texas27553586571018106338.238
Tampa Bay27873416601391177324.237
Seattle28033416601341189326.235
L.A. Angels282334265711813101331.233
Detroit27162686271081651258.231
Baltimore28723506631541187332.231
Oakland2762269580130761249.210

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees6123754.15922177682.95
Houston5528735.25722407293.00
Tampa Bay4538739.26262157213.26
Seattle4242742.26592396993.62
Minnesota4739762.16802486943.70
Boston4539751.16632657183.79
L.A. Angels3847750.26682657063.91
Texas3843719.16532766593.92
Detroit3647727.06532546313.97
Baltimore4144750.27372396163.99
Cleveland4041717.16602466624.05
Toronto4539745.07192306954.13
Chicago White Sox3943739.06873097704.15
Oakland2857742.17162766414.34
Kansas City3151720.07373275924.95

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

