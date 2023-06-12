Through June 12
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|2229
|400
|610
|138
|8
|84
|384
|.274
|Tampa Bay
|2285
|391
|603
|123
|11
|112
|374
|.264
|Toronto
|2319
|308
|611
|120
|7
|77
|291
|.263
|Boston
|2253
|323
|583
|146
|6
|71
|310
|.259
|L.A. Angels
|2269
|324
|583
|105
|7
|92
|316
|.257
|Baltimore
|2192
|323
|551
|125
|11
|76
|313
|.251
|Houston
|2225
|298
|547
|111
|4
|72
|285
|.246
|Cleveland
|2189
|250
|528
|122
|12
|42
|233
|.241
|Chicago White Sox
|2269
|279
|537
|116
|7
|70
|272
|.237
|N.Y. Yankees
|2213
|304
|513
|83
|10
|102
|295
|.232
|Minnesota
|2226
|288
|514
|107
|7
|85
|274
|.231
|Kansas City
|2166
|243
|498
|103
|16
|62
|231
|.230
|Seattle
|2140
|279
|491
|106
|5
|68
|269
|.229
|Oakland
|2223
|245
|497
|92
|7
|65
|237
|.224
|Detroit
|2126
|223
|474
|97
|6
|52
|216
|.223
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|37
|29
|589.0
|531
|203
|623
|3.32
|Minnesota
|33
|33
|591.0
|501
|192
|625
|3.52
|Tampa Bay
|48
|20
|603.0
|505
|219
|576
|3.57
|N.Y. Yankees
|38
|29
|600.2
|502
|223
|594
|3.58
|Texas
|41
|23
|565.1
|495
|176
|533
|3.71
|Cleveland
|31
|34
|586.0
|549
|187
|508
|3.73
|Toronto
|37
|30
|596.2
|533
|214
|636
|3.88
|Seattle
|31
|33
|570.2
|535
|164
|582
|4.05
|Baltimore
|41
|24
|585.1
|568
|204
|605
|4.14
|L.A. Angels
|36
|31
|591.2
|550
|238
|580
|4.21
|Detroit
|26
|37
|560.2
|524
|180
|505
|4.49
|Chicago White Sox
|29
|38
|592.1
|543
|257
|614
|4.59
|Boston
|33
|33
|580.0
|568
|194
|557
|4.61
|Kansas City
|18
|47
|564.1
|567
|240
|547
|5.20
|Oakland
|17
|50
|587.0
|630
|310
|504
|6.39
