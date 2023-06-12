Through June 12

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas2229400610138884384.274
Tampa Bay228539160312311112374.264
Toronto2319308611120777291.263
Boston2253323583146671310.259
L.A. Angels2269324583105792316.257
Baltimore21923235511251176313.251
Houston2225298547111472285.246
Cleveland21892505281221242233.241
Chicago White Sox2269279537116770272.237
N.Y. Yankees22133045138310102295.232
Minnesota2226288514107785274.231
Kansas City21662434981031662231.230
Seattle2140279491106568269.229
Oakland222324549792765237.224
Detroit212622347497652216.223

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston3729589.05312036233.32
Minnesota3333591.05011926253.52
Tampa Bay4820603.05052195763.57
N.Y. Yankees3829600.25022235943.58
Texas4123565.14951765333.71
Cleveland3134586.05491875083.73
Toronto3730596.25332146363.88
Seattle3133570.25351645824.05
Baltimore4124585.15682046054.14
L.A. Angels3631591.25502385804.21
Detroit2637560.25241805054.49
Chicago White Sox2938592.15432576144.59
Boston3333580.05681945574.61
Kansas City1847564.15672405475.20
Oakland1750587.06303105046.39

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you