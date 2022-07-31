Through July 31
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|3454
|491
|918
|194
|5
|131
|478
|.266
|Chicago White Sox
|3483
|436
|894
|176
|6
|86
|414
|.257
|Boston
|3515
|461
|894
|225
|9
|100
|439
|.254
|Minnesota
|3380
|456
|851
|172
|10
|125
|440
|.252
|Cleveland
|3407
|439
|860
|189
|19
|80
|417
|.252
|Kansas City
|3408
|386
|839
|156
|25
|80
|368
|.246
|N.Y. Yankees
|3420
|545
|839
|144
|6
|175
|519
|.245
|Houston
|3387
|458
|816
|175
|9
|146
|444
|.241
|Texas
|3412
|455
|819
|144
|12
|126
|429
|.240
|Tampa Bay
|3392
|417
|814
|175
|12
|93
|396
|.240
|Seattle
|3393
|414
|796
|158
|12
|110
|396
|.235
|Baltimore
|3405
|423
|797
|180
|14
|103
|398
|.234
|Detroit
|3356
|330
|770
|143
|17
|62
|315
|.229
|L.A. Angels
|3353
|396
|767
|135
|18
|111
|378
|.229
|Oakland
|3367
|354
|724
|161
|7
|89
|330
|.215
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|66
|36
|902.2
|704
|293
|908
|3.05
|N.Y. Yankees
|69
|33
|916.0
|742
|262
|943
|3.14
|Tampa Bay
|54
|47
|898.2
|794
|247
|872
|3.44
|Seattle
|55
|47
|905.2
|812
|291
|844
|3.66
|Cleveland
|51
|49
|882.1
|802
|288
|817
|3.90
|Toronto
|56
|45
|898.0
|850
|266
|860
|3.92
|Baltimore
|51
|50
|894.2
|879
|281
|766
|3.93
|L.A. Angels
|43
|58
|890.2
|800
|323
|864
|4.00
|Chicago White Sox
|50
|50
|897.0
|844
|355
|905
|4.02
|Detroit
|41
|61
|888.0
|818
|308
|753
|4.04
|Minnesota
|53
|47
|885.0
|806
|303
|807
|4.06
|Texas
|45
|55
|889.0
|814
|349
|816
|4.08
|Oakland
|39
|64
|903.2
|849
|327
|776
|4.26
|Boston
|50
|52
|910.1
|863
|331
|864
|4.35
|Kansas City
|39
|62
|886.1
|905
|391
|742
|4.68
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.