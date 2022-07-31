Through July 31

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto34544919181945131478.266
Chicago White Sox3483436894176686414.257
Boston35154618942259100439.254
Minnesota338045685117210125440.252
Cleveland34074398601891980417.252
Kansas City34083868391562580368.246
N.Y. Yankees34205458391446175519.245
Houston33874588161759146444.241
Texas341245581914412126429.240
Tampa Bay33924178141751293396.240
Seattle339341479615812110396.235
Baltimore340542379718014103398.234
Detroit33563307701431762315.229
L.A. Angels335339676713518111378.229
Oakland3367354724161789330.215

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston6636902.27042939083.05
N.Y. Yankees6933916.07422629433.14
Tampa Bay5447898.27942478723.44
Seattle5547905.28122918443.66
Cleveland5149882.18022888173.90
Toronto5645898.08502668603.92
Baltimore5150894.28792817663.93
L.A. Angels4358890.28003238644.00
Chicago White Sox5050897.08443559054.02
Detroit4161888.08183087534.04
Minnesota5347885.08063038074.06
Texas4555889.08143498164.08
Oakland3964903.28493277764.26
Boston5052910.18633318644.35
Kansas City3962886.19053917424.68

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you