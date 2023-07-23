Through July 23

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas345357294321910137549.273
Boston339749889522314110477.263
Toronto33964448871769111419.261
Tampa Bay342153787918015148514.257
L.A. Angels335849385615415151474.255
Cleveland33534078471821971381.253
Baltimore330848383218217114467.252
Houston33614628361657122445.249
Chicago White Sox341541981516910110406.239
Minnesota335943479016412133412.235
Seattle32764407591697114423.232
Kansas City33263697711622585354.232
N.Y. Yankees325143274713112139415.230
Detroit33163837621441792372.230
Oakland33183627341351595349.221

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Tampa Bay6141901.27613079143.69
Houston5544884.27983159183.73
Minnesota5248893.07642819603.75
Seattle5048876.07862578883.81
Cleveland4949878.18063037813.85
Toronto5445880.18062959373.85
N.Y. Yankees5247883.17713318633.86
Texas5841877.17972877894.11
Baltimore6038880.18473018964.20
Boston5247874.08502848534.37
Detroit4454874.28122788164.47
L.A. Angels5049876.08283689014.47
Chicago White Sox4159885.18183939524.62
Kansas City2872869.18823577895.23
Oakland2873890.09334308065.92

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

