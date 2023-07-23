Through July 23
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|3453
|572
|943
|219
|10
|137
|549
|.273
|Boston
|3397
|498
|895
|223
|14
|110
|477
|.263
|Toronto
|3396
|444
|887
|176
|9
|111
|419
|.261
|Tampa Bay
|3421
|537
|879
|180
|15
|148
|514
|.257
|L.A. Angels
|3358
|493
|856
|154
|15
|151
|474
|.255
|Cleveland
|3353
|407
|847
|182
|19
|71
|381
|.253
|Baltimore
|3308
|483
|832
|182
|17
|114
|467
|.252
|Houston
|3361
|462
|836
|165
|7
|122
|445
|.249
|Chicago White Sox
|3415
|419
|815
|169
|10
|110
|406
|.239
|Minnesota
|3359
|434
|790
|164
|12
|133
|412
|.235
|Seattle
|3276
|440
|759
|169
|7
|114
|423
|.232
|Kansas City
|3326
|369
|771
|162
|25
|85
|354
|.232
|N.Y. Yankees
|3251
|432
|747
|131
|12
|139
|415
|.230
|Detroit
|3316
|383
|762
|144
|17
|92
|372
|.230
|Oakland
|3318
|362
|734
|135
|15
|95
|349
|.221
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|61
|41
|901.2
|761
|307
|914
|3.69
|Houston
|55
|44
|884.2
|798
|315
|918
|3.73
|Minnesota
|52
|48
|893.0
|764
|281
|960
|3.75
|Seattle
|50
|48
|876.0
|786
|257
|888
|3.81
|Cleveland
|49
|49
|878.1
|806
|303
|781
|3.85
|Toronto
|54
|45
|880.1
|806
|295
|937
|3.85
|N.Y. Yankees
|52
|47
|883.1
|771
|331
|863
|3.86
|Texas
|58
|41
|877.1
|797
|287
|789
|4.11
|Baltimore
|60
|38
|880.1
|847
|301
|896
|4.20
|Boston
|52
|47
|874.0
|850
|284
|853
|4.37
|Detroit
|44
|54
|874.2
|812
|278
|816
|4.47
|L.A. Angels
|50
|49
|876.0
|828
|368
|901
|4.47
|Chicago White Sox
|41
|59
|885.1
|818
|393
|952
|4.62
|Kansas City
|28
|72
|869.1
|882
|357
|789
|5.23
|Oakland
|28
|73
|890.0
|933
|430
|806
|5.92
