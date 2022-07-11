Through July 11

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Boston2984410779197685393.261
Toronto29673977631684112385.257
Chicago White Sox2926360747147668340.255
Minnesota29734047541559111390.254
Cleveland28163586931531666339.246
N.Y. Yankees28624507001206146427.245
Houston28193846841438124376.243
Kansas City28353286841312071314.241
Texas28213726771049110352.240
Tampa Bay28603506801441180333.238
Seattle28963546791381193338.234
L.A. Angels288634767011913103336.232
Baltimore29343606781571287340.231
Detroit27772706381101652260.230
Oakland2820273589132762251.209

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston5629752.25812437422.97
N.Y. Yankees6125772.06132237823.04
Tampa Bay4540756.26532187423.35
Seattle4542771.26862457313.58
Minnesota4840779.17002577073.78
Boston4739770.16842707383.81
L.A. Angels3849766.26832717223.93
Baltimore4344768.27502446383.96
Texas3944737.16722856723.97
Cleveland4142734.16772546784.01
Detroit3649743.06712586404.01
Chicago White Sox4143757.06983127844.08
Toronto4542771.07382407204.10
Oakland2958760.17302816504.33
Kansas City3252738.07653356124.99

