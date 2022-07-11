Through July 11
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Boston
|2984
|410
|779
|197
|6
|85
|393
|.261
|Toronto
|2967
|397
|763
|168
|4
|112
|385
|.257
|Chicago White Sox
|2926
|360
|747
|147
|6
|68
|340
|.255
|Minnesota
|2973
|404
|754
|155
|9
|111
|390
|.254
|Cleveland
|2816
|358
|693
|153
|16
|66
|339
|.246
|N.Y. Yankees
|2862
|450
|700
|120
|6
|146
|427
|.245
|Houston
|2819
|384
|684
|143
|8
|124
|376
|.243
|Kansas City
|2835
|328
|684
|131
|20
|71
|314
|.241
|Texas
|2821
|372
|677
|104
|9
|110
|352
|.240
|Tampa Bay
|2860
|350
|680
|144
|11
|80
|333
|.238
|Seattle
|2896
|354
|679
|138
|11
|93
|338
|.234
|L.A. Angels
|2886
|347
|670
|119
|13
|103
|336
|.232
|Baltimore
|2934
|360
|678
|157
|12
|87
|340
|.231
|Detroit
|2777
|270
|638
|110
|16
|52
|260
|.230
|Oakland
|2820
|273
|589
|132
|7
|62
|251
|.209
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|56
|29
|752.2
|581
|243
|742
|2.97
|N.Y. Yankees
|61
|25
|772.0
|613
|223
|782
|3.04
|Tampa Bay
|45
|40
|756.2
|653
|218
|742
|3.35
|Seattle
|45
|42
|771.2
|686
|245
|731
|3.58
|Minnesota
|48
|40
|779.1
|700
|257
|707
|3.78
|Boston
|47
|39
|770.1
|684
|270
|738
|3.81
|L.A. Angels
|38
|49
|766.2
|683
|271
|722
|3.93
|Baltimore
|43
|44
|768.2
|750
|244
|638
|3.96
|Texas
|39
|44
|737.1
|672
|285
|672
|3.97
|Cleveland
|41
|42
|734.1
|677
|254
|678
|4.01
|Detroit
|36
|49
|743.0
|671
|258
|640
|4.01
|Chicago White Sox
|41
|43
|757.0
|698
|312
|784
|4.08
|Toronto
|45
|42
|771.0
|738
|240
|720
|4.10
|Oakland
|29
|58
|760.1
|730
|281
|650
|4.33
|Kansas City
|32
|52
|738.0
|765
|335
|612
|4.99
