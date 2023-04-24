Through April 24

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Tampa Bay75114921242248146.282
Texas71213918737327135.263
Toronto7591001943612595.256
Houston75811319333022109.255
Boston78313219748230124.252
Chicago White Sox764941844702392.241
L.A. Angels73210517630028104.240
Baltimore68910816538225104.239
Cleveland747901744251280.233
Minnesota738911703132586.230
N.Y. Yankees705931602533087.227
Seattle738981674312296.226
Oakland727751622912073.223
Kansas City725731533151768.211
Detroit679601422821559.209

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Tampa Bay193196.0136692042.71
N.Y. Yankees139197.0152682143.06
Houston1210198.2175642163.22
Minnesota1210195.2157542133.36
Texas147187.0158611973.37
Seattle1012202.2176762043.73
L.A. Angels1111193.2168801813.90
Cleveland1111200.1191621693.95
Baltimore147187.2173611904.12
Toronto139193.0181661954.48
Detroit713180.0163621574.85
Boston1211203.0198752125.10
Chicago White Sox715192.1199972205.43
Kansas City517194.2205681835.50
Oakland418193.02231161577.97

