Through April 24
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Tampa Bay
|751
|149
|212
|42
|2
|48
|146
|.282
|Texas
|712
|139
|187
|37
|3
|27
|135
|.263
|Toronto
|759
|100
|194
|36
|1
|25
|95
|.256
|Houston
|758
|113
|193
|33
|0
|22
|109
|.255
|Boston
|783
|132
|197
|48
|2
|30
|124
|.252
|Chicago White Sox
|764
|94
|184
|47
|0
|23
|92
|.241
|L.A. Angels
|732
|105
|176
|30
|0
|28
|104
|.240
|Baltimore
|689
|108
|165
|38
|2
|25
|104
|.239
|Cleveland
|747
|90
|174
|42
|5
|12
|80
|.233
|Minnesota
|738
|91
|170
|31
|3
|25
|86
|.230
|N.Y. Yankees
|705
|93
|160
|25
|3
|30
|87
|.227
|Seattle
|738
|98
|167
|43
|1
|22
|96
|.226
|Oakland
|727
|75
|162
|29
|1
|20
|73
|.223
|Kansas City
|725
|73
|153
|31
|5
|17
|68
|.211
|Detroit
|679
|60
|142
|28
|2
|15
|59
|.209
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|19
|3
|196.0
|136
|69
|204
|2.71
|N.Y. Yankees
|13
|9
|197.0
|152
|68
|214
|3.06
|Houston
|12
|10
|198.2
|175
|64
|216
|3.22
|Minnesota
|12
|10
|195.2
|157
|54
|213
|3.36
|Texas
|14
|7
|187.0
|158
|61
|197
|3.37
|Seattle
|10
|12
|202.2
|176
|76
|204
|3.73
|L.A. Angels
|11
|11
|193.2
|168
|80
|181
|3.90
|Cleveland
|11
|11
|200.1
|191
|62
|169
|3.95
|Baltimore
|14
|7
|187.2
|173
|61
|190
|4.12
|Toronto
|13
|9
|193.0
|181
|66
|195
|4.48
|Detroit
|7
|13
|180.0
|163
|62
|157
|4.85
|Boston
|12
|11
|203.0
|198
|75
|212
|5.10
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|15
|192.1
|199
|97
|220
|5.43
|Kansas City
|5
|17
|194.2
|205
|68
|183
|5.50
|Oakland
|4
|18
|193.0
|223
|116
|157
|7.97
