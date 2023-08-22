Through August 22
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|4345
|705
|1166
|271
|15
|173
|675
|.268
|Boston
|4270
|611
|1120
|268
|15
|144
|585
|.262
|Tampa Bay
|4259
|669
|1104
|215
|19
|183
|641
|.259
|Toronto
|4295
|560
|1109
|217
|11
|145
|533
|.258
|Houston
|4292
|617
|1086
|208
|11
|165
|597
|.253
|Baltimore
|4200
|612
|1064
|236
|23
|145
|595
|.253
|L.A. Angels
|4243
|597
|1062
|195
|20
|184
|575
|.250
|Cleveland
|4241
|500
|1055
|227
|25
|89
|466
|.249
|Kansas City
|4266
|509
|1040
|209
|33
|122
|490
|.244
|Seattle
|4239
|592
|1027
|228
|10
|159
|570
|.242
|Minnesota
|4209
|551
|1007
|210
|16
|168
|527
|.239
|Chicago White Sox
|4263
|516
|1016
|204
|11
|135
|497
|.238
|Detroit
|4232
|496
|996
|192
|19
|127
|478
|.235
|N.Y. Yankees
|4054
|523
|933
|158
|13
|168
|503
|.230
|Oakland
|4111
|448
|920
|173
|18
|126
|433
|.224
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Toronto
|69
|56
|1115.0
|1004
|376
|1172
|3.65
|Seattle
|70
|55
|1121.2
|1002
|316
|1129
|3.69
|Cleveland
|59
|66
|1115.0
|1025
|392
|1006
|3.76
|Houston
|71
|55
|1123.2
|1027
|407
|1134
|3.84
|Tampa Bay
|75
|51
|1113.2
|980
|355
|1113
|3.89
|Minnesota
|65
|60
|1115.1
|995
|343
|1193
|3.89
|Texas
|72
|53
|1108.0
|997
|358
|1023
|4.02
|Baltimore
|77
|47
|1112.0
|1032
|386
|1127
|4.08
|N.Y. Yankees
|60
|64
|1100.0
|971
|408
|1091
|4.11
|Boston
|66
|59
|1103.0
|1089
|357
|1083
|4.38
|Detroit
|57
|68
|1111.2
|1047
|360
|1040
|4.42
|L.A. Angels
|61
|64
|1106.0
|1069
|482
|1140
|4.65
|Chicago White Sox
|49
|76
|1107.0
|1050
|503
|1167
|4.80
|Kansas City
|40
|87
|1105.0
|1127
|438
|991
|5.18
|Oakland
|35
|90
|1096.2
|1164
|530
|1007
|5.79
