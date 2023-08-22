Through August 22

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas4345705116627115173675.268
Boston4270611112026815144585.262
Tampa Bay4259669110421519183641.259
Toronto4295560110921711145533.258
Houston4292617108620811165597.253
Baltimore4200612106423623145595.253
L.A. Angels4243597106219520184575.250
Cleveland424150010552272589466.249
Kansas City4266509104020933122490.244
Seattle4239592102722810159570.242
Minnesota4209551100721016168527.239
Chicago White Sox4263516101620411135497.238
Detroit423249699619219127478.235
N.Y. Yankees405452393315813168503.230
Oakland411144892017318126433.224

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Toronto69561115.0100437611723.65
Seattle70551121.2100231611293.69
Cleveland59661115.0102539210063.76
Houston71551123.2102740711343.84
Tampa Bay75511113.298035511133.89
Minnesota65601115.199534311933.89
Texas72531108.099735810234.02
Baltimore77471112.0103238611274.08
N.Y. Yankees60641100.097140810914.11
Boston66591103.0108935710834.38
Detroit57681111.2104736010404.42
L.A. Angels61641106.0106948211404.65
Chicago White Sox49761107.0105050311674.80
Kansas City40871105.011274389915.18
Oakland35901096.2116453010075.79

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

