Through September 26
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|5244
|728
|1370
|297
|12
|188
|711
|.261
|Chicago White Sox
|5321
|659
|1377
|257
|8
|144
|627
|.259
|Boston
|5223
|687
|1345
|336
|12
|145
|658
|.258
|Cleveland
|5249
|659
|1324
|261
|29
|122
|624
|.252
|Minnesota
|5176
|655
|1282
|253
|17
|171
|628
|.248
|Houston
|5141
|704
|1266
|268
|11
|202
|683
|.246
|Kansas City
|5122
|608
|1254
|237
|36
|129
|585
|.245
|Texas
|5159
|674
|1246
|215
|19
|185
|640
|.242
|Tampa Bay
|5130
|643
|1243
|282
|15
|133
|612
|.242
|N.Y. Yankees
|5096
|770
|1230
|215
|8
|241
|731
|.241
|Baltimore
|5101
|635
|1204
|257
|20
|159
|603
|.236
|Detroit
|5042
|513
|1162
|224
|27
|99
|490
|.230
|L.A. Angels
|5121
|589
|1180
|202
|29
|181
|566
|.230
|Seattle
|5047
|643
|1155
|222
|19
|184
|618
|.229
|Oakland
|5022
|540
|1092
|241
|14
|131
|510
|.217
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|101
|53
|1372.1
|1070
|434
|1432
|2.92
|N.Y. Yankees
|94
|58
|1363.0
|1115
|414
|1372
|3.36
|Tampa Bay
|84
|69
|1361.2
|1188
|363
|1315
|3.40
|Cleveland
|86
|67
|1371.0
|1189
|418
|1302
|3.52
|Seattle
|83
|69
|1354.0
|1202
|419
|1299
|3.56
|L.A. Angels
|67
|86
|1355.0
|1192
|513
|1298
|3.87
|Chicago White Sox
|76
|77
|1369.2
|1258
|502
|1362
|3.90
|Baltimore
|79
|73
|1348.2
|1311
|406
|1138
|3.90
|Toronto
|86
|67
|1362.1
|1295
|402
|1313
|3.95
|Minnesota
|74
|79
|1360.0
|1262
|455
|1262
|4.04
|Detroit
|60
|92
|1330.0
|1242
|468
|1109
|4.07
|Texas
|65
|87
|1348.0
|1263
|542
|1242
|4.23
|Boston
|72
|80
|1348.0
|1307
|496
|1269
|4.46
|Oakland
|56
|97
|1347.2
|1323
|482
|1120
|4.62
|Kansas City
|63
|90
|1339.1
|1410
|566
|1122
|4.70
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.