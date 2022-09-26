Through September 26

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto5244728137029712188711.261
Chicago White Sox532165913772578144627.259
Boston5223687134533612145658.258
Cleveland5249659132426129122624.252
Minnesota5176655128225317171628.248
Houston5141704126626811202683.246
Kansas City5122608125423736129585.245
Texas5159674124621519185640.242
Tampa Bay5130643124328215133612.242
N.Y. Yankees509677012302158241731.241
Baltimore5101635120425720159603.236
Detroit504251311622242799490.230
L.A. Angels5121589118020229181566.230
Seattle5047643115522219184618.229
Oakland5022540109224114131510.217

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston101531372.1107043414322.92
N.Y. Yankees94581363.0111541413723.36
Tampa Bay84691361.2118836313153.40
Cleveland86671371.0118941813023.52
Seattle83691354.0120241912993.56
L.A. Angels67861355.0119251312983.87
Chicago White Sox76771369.2125850213623.90
Baltimore79731348.2131140611383.90
Toronto86671362.1129540213133.95
Minnesota74791360.0126245512624.04
Detroit60921330.0124246811094.07
Texas65871348.0126354212424.23
Boston72801348.0130749612694.46
Oakland56971347.2132348211204.62
Kansas City63901339.1141056611224.70

