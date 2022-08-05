Through August 5

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto35865099492025135496.265
Chicago White Sox3650456943180891434.258
Boston36754779262399103455.252
Cleveland35784608971941984438.251
Minnesota353847388417710130457.250
Kansas City35724068761622587388.245
N.Y. Yankees35525678711526185541.245
Houston35614768591869149461.241
Texas357447085815012131444.240
Tampa Bay35184308421831295407.239
Baltimore354644683319014109420.235
Seattle352943382516012119415.234
L.A. Angels348040979714019119390.229
Detroit35173427951491763327.226
Oakland3499367753169793343.215

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston6938948.27263009572.98
N.Y. Yankees7036952.07762769723.25
Tampa Bay5649934.28212569003.40
Seattle5749941.08433078803.69
Toronto5946933.08642768973.85
Baltimore5451929.29092918023.88
Cleveland5451929.18483038613.91
Chicago White Sox5352941.08783629493.92
L.A. Angels4461926.28283409063.98
Detroit4265931.28623267814.04
Minnesota5550930.08423168624.05
Texas4758934.08573738624.10
Oakland4166937.28793338044.24
Boston5354953.19113408974.30
Kansas City4264929.19544077774.69

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

