Through August 5
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|3586
|509
|949
|202
|5
|135
|496
|.265
|Chicago White Sox
|3650
|456
|943
|180
|8
|91
|434
|.258
|Boston
|3675
|477
|926
|239
|9
|103
|455
|.252
|Cleveland
|3578
|460
|897
|194
|19
|84
|438
|.251
|Minnesota
|3538
|473
|884
|177
|10
|130
|457
|.250
|Kansas City
|3572
|406
|876
|162
|25
|87
|388
|.245
|N.Y. Yankees
|3552
|567
|871
|152
|6
|185
|541
|.245
|Houston
|3561
|476
|859
|186
|9
|149
|461
|.241
|Texas
|3574
|470
|858
|150
|12
|131
|444
|.240
|Tampa Bay
|3518
|430
|842
|183
|12
|95
|407
|.239
|Baltimore
|3546
|446
|833
|190
|14
|109
|420
|.235
|Seattle
|3529
|433
|825
|160
|12
|119
|415
|.234
|L.A. Angels
|3480
|409
|797
|140
|19
|119
|390
|.229
|Detroit
|3517
|342
|795
|149
|17
|63
|327
|.226
|Oakland
|3499
|367
|753
|169
|7
|93
|343
|.215
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|69
|38
|948.2
|726
|300
|957
|2.98
|N.Y. Yankees
|70
|36
|952.0
|776
|276
|972
|3.25
|Tampa Bay
|56
|49
|934.2
|821
|256
|900
|3.40
|Seattle
|57
|49
|941.0
|843
|307
|880
|3.69
|Toronto
|59
|46
|933.0
|864
|276
|897
|3.85
|Baltimore
|54
|51
|929.2
|909
|291
|802
|3.88
|Cleveland
|54
|51
|929.1
|848
|303
|861
|3.91
|Chicago White Sox
|53
|52
|941.0
|878
|362
|949
|3.92
|L.A. Angels
|44
|61
|926.2
|828
|340
|906
|3.98
|Detroit
|42
|65
|931.2
|862
|326
|781
|4.04
|Minnesota
|55
|50
|930.0
|842
|316
|862
|4.05
|Texas
|47
|58
|934.0
|857
|373
|862
|4.10
|Oakland
|41
|66
|937.2
|879
|333
|804
|4.24
|Boston
|53
|54
|953.1
|911
|340
|897
|4.30
|Kansas City
|42
|64
|929.1
|954
|407
|777
|4.69
