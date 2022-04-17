Through April 17
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Cleveland
|288
|48
|81
|16
|6
|9
|47
|.281
|Toronto
|303
|38
|77
|17
|0
|14
|38
|.254
|L.A. Angels
|300
|41
|75
|13
|2
|15
|40
|.250
|Texas
|280
|46
|68
|9
|0
|9
|43
|.243
|Tampa Bay
|300
|35
|73
|15
|2
|7
|35
|.243
|Chicago White Sox
|265
|35
|64
|14
|1
|9
|34
|.242
|N.Y. Yankees
|298
|30
|71
|15
|0
|10
|28
|.238
|Oakland
|310
|50
|70
|14
|1
|11
|44
|.226
|Boston
|267
|34
|58
|18
|0
|9
|34
|.217
|Houston
|271
|29
|58
|13
|1
|10
|28
|.214
|Kansas City
|261
|25
|54
|6
|2
|5
|24
|.207
|Seattle
|296
|32
|61
|12
|1
|9
|32
|.206
|Detroit
|283
|28
|57
|11
|2
|6
|28
|.201
|Baltimore
|263
|16
|52
|11
|0
|4
|16
|.198
|Minnesota
|251
|28
|47
|11
|0
|10
|27
|.187
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|5
|4
|84.2
|60
|31
|85
|2.23
|Chicago White Sox
|6
|2
|71.2
|50
|32
|86
|2.64
|Houston
|5
|3
|70.1
|56
|29
|65
|2.69
|Cleveland
|4
|4
|71.0
|51
|22
|60
|3.04
|Seattle
|4
|5
|77.0
|61
|23
|76
|3.27
|Baltimore
|2
|6
|71.0
|67
|29
|61
|3.42
|Detroit
|4
|5
|80.0
|76
|19
|56
|3.71
|Tampa Bay
|4
|5
|80.0
|69
|28
|91
|3.82
|Minnesota
|3
|5
|71.0
|56
|33
|65
|3.93
|Boston
|4
|4
|71.0
|61
|31
|80
|4.06
|Oakland
|5
|4
|78.2
|77
|29
|74
|4.23
|L.A. Angels
|5
|4
|80.0
|66
|28
|73
|4.61
|Toronto
|5
|4
|79.0
|72
|27
|69
|4.67
|Kansas City
|3
|5
|72.0
|73
|27
|62
|5.12
|Texas
|2
|6
|71.0
|83
|25
|79
|6.08
