Through April 17

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Cleveland2884881166947.281
Toronto30338771701438.254
L.A. Angels30041751321540.250
Texas280466890943.243
Tampa Bay3003573152735.243
Chicago White Sox2653564141934.242
N.Y. Yankees29830711501028.238
Oakland31050701411144.226
Boston2673458180934.217
Houston27129581311028.214
Kansas City261255462524.207
Seattle2963261121932.206
Detroit2832857112628.201
Baltimore2631652110416.198
Minnesota25128471101027.187

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees5484.26031852.23
Chicago White Sox6271.25032862.64
Houston5370.15629652.69
Cleveland4471.05122603.04
Seattle4577.06123763.27
Baltimore2671.06729613.42
Detroit4580.07619563.71
Tampa Bay4580.06928913.82
Minnesota3571.05633653.93
Boston4471.06131804.06
Oakland5478.27729744.23
L.A. Angels5480.06628734.61
Toronto5479.07227694.67
Kansas City3572.07327625.12
Texas2671.08325796.08

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

