Through August 27
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|4244
|582
|1113
|237
|7
|152
|569
|.262
|Chicago White Sox
|4371
|526
|1134
|214
|8
|105
|497
|.259
|Boston
|4350
|567
|1116
|285
|11
|118
|542
|.257
|Cleveland
|4233
|534
|1065
|223
|22
|99
|509
|.252
|Minnesota
|4183
|545
|1038
|204
|15
|148
|524
|.248
|Houston
|4237
|580
|1044
|225
|11
|170
|564
|.246
|Texas
|4253
|569
|1037
|175
|17
|151
|540
|.244
|N.Y. Yankees
|4228
|637
|1028
|179
|8
|200
|609
|.243
|Kansas City
|4245
|486
|1028
|187
|31
|105
|467
|.242
|Tampa Bay
|4183
|528
|999
|221
|15
|114
|501
|.239
|Baltimore
|4210
|534
|1000
|224
|17
|130
|505
|.238
|Seattle
|4190
|519
|970
|183
|15
|140
|496
|.232
|L.A. Angels
|4201
|479
|954
|161
|27
|140
|459
|.227
|Detroit
|4148
|405
|939
|180
|19
|73
|387
|.226
|Oakland
|4152
|426
|892
|198
|8
|106
|400
|.215
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|81
|46
|1125.2
|890
|366
|1138
|3.05
|N.Y. Yankees
|78
|48
|1131.2
|916
|337
|1129
|3.32
|Tampa Bay
|69
|56
|1114.2
|973
|299
|1094
|3.33
|Seattle
|69
|57
|1125.0
|1004
|356
|1072
|3.61
|Cleveland
|66
|58
|1100.1
|978
|341
|1047
|3.67
|L.A. Angels
|53
|73
|1116.0
|981
|423
|1073
|3.84
|Baltimore
|66
|59
|1107.2
|1090
|337
|952
|3.87
|Toronto
|68
|56
|1103.0
|1042
|330
|1064
|3.90
|Minnesota
|63
|61
|1099.0
|999
|362
|1027
|3.94
|Detroit
|48
|78
|1097.2
|1022
|388
|920
|3.98
|Chicago White Sox
|63
|63
|1124.0
|1046
|426
|1122
|4.00
|Texas
|58
|67
|1112.0
|1005
|439
|1024
|4.01
|Oakland
|46
|81
|1117.2
|1064
|408
|938
|4.33
|Boston
|61
|65
|1125.0
|1089
|401
|1059
|4.49
|Kansas City
|51
|76
|1113.1
|1166
|480
|926
|4.72
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.