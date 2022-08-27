Through August 27

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto424458211132377152569.262
Chicago White Sox437152611342148105497.259
Boston4350567111628511118542.257
Cleveland423353410652232299509.252
Minnesota4183545103820415148524.248
Houston4237580104422511170564.246
Texas4253569103717517151540.244
N.Y. Yankees422863710281798200609.243
Kansas City4245486102818731105467.242
Tampa Bay418352899922115114501.239
Baltimore4210534100022417130505.238
Seattle419051997018315140496.232
L.A. Angels420147995416127140459.227
Detroit41484059391801973387.226
Oakland41524268921988106400.215

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston81461125.289036611383.05
N.Y. Yankees78481131.291633711293.32
Tampa Bay69561114.297329910943.33
Seattle69571125.0100435610723.61
Cleveland66581100.197834110473.67
L.A. Angels53731116.098142310733.84
Baltimore66591107.210903379523.87
Toronto68561103.0104233010643.90
Minnesota63611099.099936210273.94
Detroit48781097.210223889203.98
Chicago White Sox63631124.0104642611224.00
Texas58671112.0100543910244.01
Oakland46811117.210644089384.33
Boston61651125.0108940110594.49
Kansas City51761113.111664809264.72

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

