Through September 6

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas4805759128229215194728.267
Boston4788696126330216166668.264
Toronto4783643124725313162612.261
Houston4817717125123814191694.260
Tampa Bay4706743121723221200712.259
Baltimore4690691120426723159670.257
L.A. Angels4724654117922124200629.250
Cleveland4735566117825027106529.249
Seattle4680661114424611184637.244
Minnesota4716650114523318199624.243
Kansas City4704570114523137139549.243
Chicago White Sox4739569113822612152545.240
Detroit4666545109620423139523.235
N.Y. Yankees4516587102817713199566.228
Oakland4568510102519419145491.224

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Toronto77621242.0112640913013.70
Seattle77611234.2111734312343.72
Tampa Bay84551235.1107938412553.82
N.Y. Yankees69691224.2106643612153.93
Houston79611250.1115346112573.94
Minnesota73661246.0112139113013.96
Cleveland66731244.0116744711193.99
Baltimore87511239.0115041312484.03
Texas76621226.2113141511454.26
Detroit63751228.2115540511494.45
Boston72671229.0123941812094.54
L.A. Angels64751227.0119953712604.73
Chicago White Sox53861230.2119056612814.93
Kansas City44961218.0124147211035.20
Oakland42971219.2127959411165.64

