Through September 6
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|4805
|759
|1282
|292
|15
|194
|728
|.267
|Boston
|4788
|696
|1263
|302
|16
|166
|668
|.264
|Toronto
|4783
|643
|1247
|253
|13
|162
|612
|.261
|Houston
|4817
|717
|1251
|238
|14
|191
|694
|.260
|Tampa Bay
|4706
|743
|1217
|232
|21
|200
|712
|.259
|Baltimore
|4690
|691
|1204
|267
|23
|159
|670
|.257
|L.A. Angels
|4724
|654
|1179
|221
|24
|200
|629
|.250
|Cleveland
|4735
|566
|1178
|250
|27
|106
|529
|.249
|Seattle
|4680
|661
|1144
|246
|11
|184
|637
|.244
|Minnesota
|4716
|650
|1145
|233
|18
|199
|624
|.243
|Kansas City
|4704
|570
|1145
|231
|37
|139
|549
|.243
|Chicago White Sox
|4739
|569
|1138
|226
|12
|152
|545
|.240
|Detroit
|4666
|545
|1096
|204
|23
|139
|523
|.235
|N.Y. Yankees
|4516
|587
|1028
|177
|13
|199
|566
|.228
|Oakland
|4568
|510
|1025
|194
|19
|145
|491
|.224
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Toronto
|77
|62
|1242.0
|1126
|409
|1301
|3.70
|Seattle
|77
|61
|1234.2
|1117
|343
|1234
|3.72
|Tampa Bay
|84
|55
|1235.1
|1079
|384
|1255
|3.82
|N.Y. Yankees
|69
|69
|1224.2
|1066
|436
|1215
|3.93
|Houston
|79
|61
|1250.1
|1153
|461
|1257
|3.94
|Minnesota
|73
|66
|1246.0
|1121
|391
|1301
|3.96
|Cleveland
|66
|73
|1244.0
|1167
|447
|1119
|3.99
|Baltimore
|87
|51
|1239.0
|1150
|413
|1248
|4.03
|Texas
|76
|62
|1226.2
|1131
|415
|1145
|4.26
|Detroit
|63
|75
|1228.2
|1155
|405
|1149
|4.45
|Boston
|72
|67
|1229.0
|1239
|418
|1209
|4.54
|L.A. Angels
|64
|75
|1227.0
|1199
|537
|1260
|4.73
|Chicago White Sox
|53
|86
|1230.2
|1190
|566
|1281
|4.93
|Kansas City
|44
|96
|1218.0
|1241
|472
|1103
|5.20
|Oakland
|42
|97
|1219.2
|1279
|594
|1116
|5.64
