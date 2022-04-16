Through April 16

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Cleveland2554673145945.286
Tampa Bay2703368142733.252
Texas247446280941.251
Toronto26733671601233.251
L.A. Angels26134631321333.241
Chicago White Sox2333256131831.240
N.Y. Yankees2632560120924.228
Oakland2754361111937.222
Boston2383052170730.218
Seattle2673258121932.217
Houston2372550110924.211
Detroit254275392627.209
Kansas City230224662421.200
Baltimore2301445110314.196
Minnesota22228421001027.189

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees4475.25328782.26
Chicago White Sox5262.24528742.87
Cleveland4362.04617512.90
Houston4361.15329563.08
Seattle4468.05320693.18
Baltimore2562.05624543.19
Detroit4472.06717503.75
Minnesota3463.05031613.86
Tampa Bay4472.06228854.00
Oakland4469.26728634.13
Toronto5370.06325624.37
Boston3462.05627704.65
L.A. Angels4471.06028654.94
Kansas City2563.06920525.71
Texas2562.07121705.95

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

