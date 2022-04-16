Through April 16
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Cleveland
|255
|46
|73
|14
|5
|9
|45
|.286
|Tampa Bay
|270
|33
|68
|14
|2
|7
|33
|.252
|Texas
|247
|44
|62
|8
|0
|9
|41
|.251
|Toronto
|267
|33
|67
|16
|0
|12
|33
|.251
|L.A. Angels
|261
|34
|63
|13
|2
|13
|33
|.241
|Chicago White Sox
|233
|32
|56
|13
|1
|8
|31
|.240
|N.Y. Yankees
|263
|25
|60
|12
|0
|9
|24
|.228
|Oakland
|275
|43
|61
|11
|1
|9
|37
|.222
|Boston
|238
|30
|52
|17
|0
|7
|30
|.218
|Seattle
|267
|32
|58
|12
|1
|9
|32
|.217
|Houston
|237
|25
|50
|11
|0
|9
|24
|.211
|Detroit
|254
|27
|53
|9
|2
|6
|27
|.209
|Kansas City
|230
|22
|46
|6
|2
|4
|21
|.200
|Baltimore
|230
|14
|45
|11
|0
|3
|14
|.196
|Minnesota
|222
|28
|42
|10
|0
|10
|27
|.189
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|4
|4
|75.2
|53
|28
|78
|2.26
|Chicago White Sox
|5
|2
|62.2
|45
|28
|74
|2.87
|Cleveland
|4
|3
|62.0
|46
|17
|51
|2.90
|Houston
|4
|3
|61.1
|53
|29
|56
|3.08
|Seattle
|4
|4
|68.0
|53
|20
|69
|3.18
|Baltimore
|2
|5
|62.0
|56
|24
|54
|3.19
|Detroit
|4
|4
|72.0
|67
|17
|50
|3.75
|Minnesota
|3
|4
|63.0
|50
|31
|61
|3.86
|Tampa Bay
|4
|4
|72.0
|62
|28
|85
|4.00
|Oakland
|4
|4
|69.2
|67
|28
|63
|4.13
|Toronto
|5
|3
|70.0
|63
|25
|62
|4.37
|Boston
|3
|4
|62.0
|56
|27
|70
|4.65
|L.A. Angels
|4
|4
|71.0
|60
|28
|65
|4.94
|Kansas City
|2
|5
|63.0
|69
|20
|52
|5.71
|Texas
|2
|5
|62.0
|71
|21
|70
|5.95
