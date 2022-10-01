Through October 1
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|5377
|745
|1403
|300
|12
|193
|728
|.261
|Boston
|5387
|716
|1390
|346
|12
|151
|686
|.258
|Chicago White Sox
|5451
|670
|1403
|263
|9
|145
|638
|.257
|Cleveland
|5388
|674
|1361
|263
|30
|124
|639
|.253
|Minnesota
|5316
|677
|1324
|264
|18
|173
|649
|.249
|Houston
|5247
|719
|1294
|274
|12
|209
|698
|.247
|Kansas City
|5258
|618
|1285
|242
|38
|133
|594
|.244
|Texas
|5295
|690
|1275
|218
|19
|192
|654
|.241
|Tampa Bay
|5272
|658
|1270
|290
|16
|135
|626
|.241
|N.Y. Yankees
|5235
|786
|1263
|221
|8
|244
|745
|.241
|Baltimore
|5282
|664
|1254
|265
|25
|170
|629
|.237
|L.A. Angels
|5257
|605
|1223
|209
|30
|188
|582
|.233
|Detroit
|5175
|529
|1194
|230
|27
|102
|505
|.231
|Seattle
|5175
|658
|1184
|225
|19
|189
|633
|.229
|Oakland
|5145
|547
|1112
|245
|14
|132
|516
|.216
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|102
|55
|1400.1
|1095
|442
|1463
|2.94
|N.Y. Yankees
|96
|60
|1399.2
|1140
|428
|1404
|3.33
|Tampa Bay
|86
|71
|1399.0
|1220
|373
|1351
|3.38
|Cleveland
|89
|68
|1410.0
|1210
|425
|1346
|3.48
|Seattle
|86
|70
|1392.0
|1229
|429
|1336
|3.55
|L.A. Angels
|71
|86
|1391.0
|1214
|521
|1341
|3.80
|Chicago White Sox
|78
|79
|1403.2
|1294
|516
|1407
|3.91
|Toronto
|88
|69
|1399.1
|1326
|415
|1357
|3.92
|Baltimore
|81
|76
|1390.2
|1357
|425
|1171
|3.96
|Minnesota
|77
|80
|1396.0
|1287
|461
|1303
|4.00
|Detroit
|63
|93
|1367.0
|1283
|488
|1137
|4.05
|Texas
|66
|90
|1383.0
|1298
|558
|1273
|4.23
|Boston
|75
|82
|1392.0
|1366
|512
|1310
|4.53
|Oakland
|56
|101
|1380.1
|1361
|489
|1159
|4.60
|Kansas City
|63
|94
|1373.0
|1445
|576
|1151
|4.72
