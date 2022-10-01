Through October 1

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto5377745140330012193728.261
Boston5387716139034612151686.258
Chicago White Sox545167014032639145638.257
Cleveland5388674136126330124639.253
Minnesota5316677132426418173649.249
Houston5247719129427412209698.247
Kansas City5258618128524238133594.244
Texas5295690127521819192654.241
Tampa Bay5272658127029016135626.241
N.Y. Yankees523578612632218244745.241
Baltimore5282664125426525170629.237
L.A. Angels5257605122320930188582.233
Detroit5175529119423027102505.231
Seattle5175658118422519189633.229
Oakland5145547111224514132516.216

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston102551400.1109544214632.94
N.Y. Yankees96601399.2114042814043.33
Tampa Bay86711399.0122037313513.38
Cleveland89681410.0121042513463.48
Seattle86701392.0122942913363.55
L.A. Angels71861391.0121452113413.80
Chicago White Sox78791403.2129451614073.91
Toronto88691399.1132641513573.92
Baltimore81761390.2135742511713.96
Minnesota77801396.0128746113034.00
Detroit63931367.0128348811374.05
Texas66901383.0129855812734.23
Boston75821392.0136651213104.53
Oakland561011380.1136148911594.60
Kansas City63941373.0144557611514.72

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you