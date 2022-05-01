Through May 1

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
L.A. Angels7261041853842799.255
Cleveland712941793972093.251
N.Y. Yankees6931001733212993.250
Toronto738891833403088.248
Tampa Bay682871643341983.240
Seattle705951653552192.234
Detroit65064149243864.229
Minnesota676851533012378.226
Boston738761664411275.225
Texas700891532601984.219
Houston702801503312578.214
Chicago White Sox646641372911959.212
Oakland688811463231873.212
Baltimore697621473511060.211
Kansas City622591302331155.209

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees156189.2151681992.70
Minnesota129185.0152641803.16
Tampa Bay129184.0145571963.18
Seattle1110184.0155651813.28
Boston913195.1158771963.32
Detroit713175.1151551403.34
Oakland1011184.2160641703.56
Houston1110185.1161651743.59
L.A. Angels148195.0147651813.60
Baltimore714182.0165691563.61
Toronto148196.1180601853.76
Chicago White Sox812176.0155871903.78
Cleveland912181.2161531613.91
Kansas City712170.0167661434.55
Texas714185.0163811934.57

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

