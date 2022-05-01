Through May 1
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|L.A. Angels
|726
|104
|185
|38
|4
|27
|99
|.255
|Cleveland
|712
|94
|179
|39
|7
|20
|93
|.251
|N.Y. Yankees
|693
|100
|173
|32
|1
|29
|93
|.250
|Toronto
|738
|89
|183
|34
|0
|30
|88
|.248
|Tampa Bay
|682
|87
|164
|33
|4
|19
|83
|.240
|Seattle
|705
|95
|165
|35
|5
|21
|92
|.234
|Detroit
|650
|64
|149
|24
|3
|8
|64
|.229
|Minnesota
|676
|85
|153
|30
|1
|23
|78
|.226
|Boston
|738
|76
|166
|44
|1
|12
|75
|.225
|Texas
|700
|89
|153
|26
|0
|19
|84
|.219
|Houston
|702
|80
|150
|33
|1
|25
|78
|.214
|Chicago White Sox
|646
|64
|137
|29
|1
|19
|59
|.212
|Oakland
|688
|81
|146
|32
|3
|18
|73
|.212
|Baltimore
|697
|62
|147
|35
|1
|10
|60
|.211
|Kansas City
|622
|59
|130
|23
|3
|11
|55
|.209
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|15
|6
|189.2
|151
|68
|199
|2.70
|Minnesota
|12
|9
|185.0
|152
|64
|180
|3.16
|Tampa Bay
|12
|9
|184.0
|145
|57
|196
|3.18
|Seattle
|11
|10
|184.0
|155
|65
|181
|3.28
|Boston
|9
|13
|195.1
|158
|77
|196
|3.32
|Detroit
|7
|13
|175.1
|151
|55
|140
|3.34
|Oakland
|10
|11
|184.2
|160
|64
|170
|3.56
|Houston
|11
|10
|185.1
|161
|65
|174
|3.59
|L.A. Angels
|14
|8
|195.0
|147
|65
|181
|3.60
|Baltimore
|7
|14
|182.0
|165
|69
|156
|3.61
|Toronto
|14
|8
|196.1
|180
|60
|185
|3.76
|Chicago White Sox
|8
|12
|176.0
|155
|87
|190
|3.78
|Cleveland
|9
|12
|181.2
|161
|53
|161
|3.91
|Kansas City
|7
|12
|170.0
|167
|66
|143
|4.55
|Texas
|7
|14
|185.0
|163
|81
|193
|4.57
