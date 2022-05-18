Through May 18

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Cleveland116516128958932158.248
L.A. Angels130019132160552184.247
N.Y. Yankees119217829352254168.246
Boston122613629280224134.238
Minnesota120214228563140134.237
Tampa Bay122715629058835145.236
Toronto121113928458139138.235
Houston123716728861455163.233
Seattle122614128351635136.231
Chicago White Sox119212627051132118.227
Baltimore122912027857328115.226
Kansas City117312326449822113.225
Detroit119510426746519102.223
Texas115414825338336136.219
Oakland124212825154623119.202

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees279323.02581003392.76
Houston2413326.12681032913.01
Minnesota2116327.02771103223.33
L.A. Angels2415345.22671162993.38
Detroit1324322.12681142713.52
Oakland1623344.23041123013.53
Tampa Bay2215328.1270903193.54
Chicago White Sox1818323.02801433513.62
Toronto2017324.2290992963.63
Baltimore1423322.03081142683.86
Boston1422320.22701133143.87
Seattle1621323.02891203233.90
Texas1619310.02711303134.12
Cleveland1618300.22581102714.16
Kansas City1322309.03001242404.49

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you