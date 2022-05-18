Through May 18
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Cleveland
|1165
|161
|289
|58
|9
|32
|158
|.248
|L.A. Angels
|1300
|191
|321
|60
|5
|52
|184
|.247
|N.Y. Yankees
|1192
|178
|293
|52
|2
|54
|168
|.246
|Boston
|1226
|136
|292
|80
|2
|24
|134
|.238
|Minnesota
|1202
|142
|285
|63
|1
|40
|134
|.237
|Tampa Bay
|1227
|156
|290
|58
|8
|35
|145
|.236
|Toronto
|1211
|139
|284
|58
|1
|39
|138
|.235
|Houston
|1237
|167
|288
|61
|4
|55
|163
|.233
|Seattle
|1226
|141
|283
|51
|6
|35
|136
|.231
|Chicago White Sox
|1192
|126
|270
|51
|1
|32
|118
|.227
|Baltimore
|1229
|120
|278
|57
|3
|28
|115
|.226
|Kansas City
|1173
|123
|264
|49
|8
|22
|113
|.225
|Detroit
|1195
|104
|267
|46
|5
|19
|102
|.223
|Texas
|1154
|148
|253
|38
|3
|36
|136
|.219
|Oakland
|1242
|128
|251
|54
|6
|23
|119
|.202
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|27
|9
|323.0
|258
|100
|339
|2.76
|Houston
|24
|13
|326.1
|268
|103
|291
|3.01
|Minnesota
|21
|16
|327.0
|277
|110
|322
|3.33
|L.A. Angels
|24
|15
|345.2
|267
|116
|299
|3.38
|Detroit
|13
|24
|322.1
|268
|114
|271
|3.52
|Oakland
|16
|23
|344.2
|304
|112
|301
|3.53
|Tampa Bay
|22
|15
|328.1
|270
|90
|319
|3.54
|Chicago White Sox
|18
|18
|323.0
|280
|143
|351
|3.62
|Toronto
|20
|17
|324.2
|290
|99
|296
|3.63
|Baltimore
|14
|23
|322.0
|308
|114
|268
|3.86
|Boston
|14
|22
|320.2
|270
|113
|314
|3.87
|Seattle
|16
|21
|323.0
|289
|120
|323
|3.90
|Texas
|16
|19
|310.0
|271
|130
|313
|4.12
|Cleveland
|16
|18
|300.2
|258
|110
|271
|4.16
|Kansas City
|13
|22
|309.0
|300
|124
|240
|4.49
