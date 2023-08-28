Through August 28
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|4532
|727
|1216
|278
|15
|182
|697
|.268
|Boston
|4501
|654
|1194
|286
|15
|157
|627
|.265
|Tampa Bay
|4459
|704
|1158
|223
|20
|191
|674
|.260
|Toronto
|4501
|586
|1157
|229
|11
|154
|558
|.257
|Houston
|4522
|657
|1156
|224
|12
|172
|636
|.256
|Baltimore
|4399
|640
|1114
|245
|23
|154
|621
|.253
|Cleveland
|4454
|530
|1107
|236
|25
|100
|495
|.249
|L.A. Angels
|4441
|617
|1103
|206
|22
|190
|595
|.248
|Seattle
|4413
|627
|1079
|234
|10
|170
|604
|.245
|Kansas City
|4429
|526
|1071
|215
|35
|127
|506
|.242
|Chicago White Sox
|4475
|545
|1077
|217
|11
|145
|522
|.241
|Minnesota
|4423
|589
|1060
|220
|17
|182
|565
|.240
|Detroit
|4390
|518
|1027
|196
|20
|133
|498
|.234
|N.Y. Yankees
|4252
|548
|972
|165
|13
|181
|528
|.229
|Oakland
|4304
|476
|958
|177
|18
|134
|458
|.223
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Seattle
|74
|56
|1166.2
|1042
|324
|1188
|3.67
|Toronto
|71
|60
|1170.0
|1059
|388
|1235
|3.72
|Cleveland
|62
|69
|1170.0
|1085
|413
|1050
|3.83
|Tampa Bay
|80
|52
|1168.2
|1021
|368
|1181
|3.87
|Minnesota
|68
|63
|1173.0
|1051
|367
|1244
|3.93
|Houston
|74
|58
|1178.1
|1088
|430
|1196
|3.94
|Baltimore
|81
|49
|1167.0
|1079
|394
|1179
|4.03
|N.Y. Yankees
|62
|68
|1152.0
|1011
|420
|1144
|4.05
|Texas
|73
|57
|1153.2
|1042
|384
|1073
|4.11
|Boston
|69
|62
|1157.0
|1153
|384
|1142
|4.39
|Detroit
|59
|71
|1156.2
|1104
|380
|1072
|4.54
|L.A. Angels
|63
|68
|1159.0
|1116
|506
|1203
|4.58
|Chicago White Sox
|52
|79
|1162.0
|1096
|533
|1223
|4.79
|Kansas City
|41
|91
|1146.0
|1170
|453
|1045
|5.22
|Oakland
|38
|93
|1148.2
|1216
|550
|1056
|5.74
