Through August 28

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas4532727121627815182697.268
Boston4501654119428615157627.265
Tampa Bay4459704115822320191674.260
Toronto4501586115722911154558.257
Houston4522657115622412172636.256
Baltimore4399640111424523154621.253
Cleveland4454530110723625100495.249
L.A. Angels4441617110320622190595.248
Seattle4413627107923410170604.245
Kansas City4429526107121535127506.242
Chicago White Sox4475545107721711145522.241
Minnesota4423589106022017182565.240
Detroit4390518102719620133498.234
N.Y. Yankees425254897216513181528.229
Oakland430447695817718134458.223

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Seattle74561166.2104232411883.67
Toronto71601170.0105938812353.72
Cleveland62691170.0108541310503.83
Tampa Bay80521168.2102136811813.87
Minnesota68631173.0105136712443.93
Houston74581178.1108843011963.94
Baltimore81491167.0107939411794.03
N.Y. Yankees62681152.0101142011444.05
Texas73571153.2104238410734.11
Boston69621157.0115338411424.39
Detroit59711156.2110438010724.54
L.A. Angels63681159.0111650612034.58
Chicago White Sox52791162.0109653312234.79
Kansas City41911146.0117045310455.22
Oakland38931148.2121655010565.74

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you